The Andiamo Celebrity Showroom announces the 2018 lineup for the Fall and Winter seasons. Audiences are invited to experience the sounds of Just Imagine, a celebration of John Lennon; an authentic tribute to “Old Blue Eyes” from Mark Randisi, and laugh along with Tony N Tina’s Wedding, and many more entertaining acts!

Shows begin at 8 p.m. with doors at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Enjoy a fun night out with musical comedy and impressions! This memorable show has been selling out Andiamo for 20 years. Come see Frankie live for his holiday show and join the fun!

Prize Details:

Three winners will receive two (2) tickets to The Scintas Holiday Show happening on Thursday and Friday, Dec. 6 and 7, 2018

Approximate Retail Value (ARV): $138

The contest will run from 11/19 through 12/3 at 12 noon ET. Winners will be contacted on or about December 3rd by email and/or phone with instruction on how to claim the prize.

Insiders can enter DAILY. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

You must be a current Insider to be eligible to enter the sweepstakes. An Insider is a subscriber who has activated their account. To become an Insider, click on the 'Create an Account' button on Freep.com and follow the instructions to activate your account if you haven't already.

Official Rules

The Andiamo Celebrity Showroom is located at 7096 E. 14 Mile Road in Warren. The 800-seat venue offers a rare Vegas-style setting an up-close, intimate show experience.

Tickets can be purchased at http://andiamoitalia.com/showroom, by calling the Andiamo Box Office at 586-268-3200 or through Ticketmaster.com or 800-745-3000.

Details