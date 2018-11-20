Each season, the Downtown Detroit Parks come alive with a number of unique features — including The Rink at Campus Martius! The rink is the premier family-friendly outdoor skating venue in Michigan. Open seven days a week and holidays (weather permitting).

You must be a current Insider to be eligible to enter the sweepstakes. An Insider is a subscriber who has activated their account. To become an Insider, click on the 'Create an Account' button below and follow the instructions to activate your account if you haven't already.