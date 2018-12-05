You can be a judge at the 2019 Readers Choice Awards! Walk the North American International Auto Show floor before the show opens to the public. Readers' Choice Winners will be able to pick next year's best-in-class cars!
Prize Details
- Five (5) Insiders will win two (2) tickets to the Auto Show on January 16, 2019
- Winners MUST be available on January 16, 2019 at 2 p.m. for judging at Cobo Center.
- No retail value.
- Must be 18 years or older to enter.
- Entry Frequency & Dates: entries accepted ONCE per ROUND during 12:00 p.m. EST on 12/05/2018 to 11:59 p.m. EST on 12/14/2018. Winners MUST be able for judging on Wednesday, January 16th 2019 at 2:00 p.m.
- For complete details and Official Rules click below on "Rules"
To learn more about the North American International Auto Show (click here)
