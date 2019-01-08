The Quicken Loans Winter Blast Weekends presented by Soaring Eagle Casino will take place over four weekends starting January 18th! The Detroit News is co-sponsoring the Winter Ice Garden.

This year the Detroit News is giving you a chance to experience the Winter Blast while raking in some Winter Blast Cash! Two lucky insiders have a chance to win $25 in Winter Blast Bucks! These bucks can be used at any Food Truck throughout the Winter Blast.

Prize Details:

Two (2) Insiders will receive $25 in Winter Blast Bucks (Redeemable at Food Truck during Winter Blast weekends only).

Approximate retail value (ARV): $25)

Entry frequency & dates: entries accepted DAILY from 01/9/2019 through 01/15/2019.

Winner Selection: Two (2) winners will be selected on or about 1/15/2019.

Winner must come to pick up the Winter Bucks at the Detroit News offices in Downtown Detroit during regular business hours.

You must be a current Insider to be eligible to enter the sweepstakes. An Insider is a subscriber who has activated their account. To become an Insider, click on the 'Create an Account' button below and follow the instructions to activate your account if you haven't already.

