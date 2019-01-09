Clean Up with The Novi Home Show

With remodeling activity not slowing down any time soon, attendees to The Novi Home Show, January 25-27 at Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi can learn about renovations, repairs and discover the latest homestyle trends. The Novi Home & Garden Show, Infusion Kitchen & Bath Showroom by ETNA Supply and Detroit News Insider Contest is giving you a chance to win a great prize.

Prize Details:

One (1) winner, chosen at random, will win a pair of sleek, space-saving Kohler Converge 2-in-1 showerheads, donated by Infusion Kitchen & Bath Showroom.

Winner will need to pick up the showerheads at Infusion Kitchen & Bath Showroom by ETNA Supply (booth 2319) at The Novi Home Show before show closing January 25, 2019.

Winner will also receive two (2) free tickets to The Novi Home Show.

Parking is not included.

Prize value: $370.

Entry frequency & dates: entries accepted DAILY from 01/10/2019 through 01/21/2019.

You must be a current Insider to be eligible to enter the sweepstakes. An Insider is a subscriber who has activated their account. To become an Insider, click on the 'Create an Account' button below and follow the instructions to activate your account if you haven't already.

In addition, 10 pairs of free tickets to The Novi Home Show will be given away to runners up. Those tickets will be available at will call.

The Novi Home Show, January 25-27 is at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, on Grand River, south of I-96 between Novi Road and Beck Road. Show hours are Friday 2-8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Adult admission (ages 13 and over) is $10, senior admission (ages 55 and over) is $9 and children 12 and under are free! Special “$5 after 5” admission pricing Friday and Saturday. Parking is not included with ticket purchase. For more exhibitor information, seminar schedules, coupons and advance tickets, visit novihomeshow.com.

