2018 Photos of the Year: Metro Detroit and Michigan news

In spite of the politics, a group of school kids visiting the Capitol lay on the floor of the Rotunda while demonstrators make noise and chant as the Michigan Senate and House of Representatives consider bills during the "lame duck" session in Lansing on December 12, 2019. Docents encourage kids to lie on the floor, which gives them an unparalleled view of the spectacular ceiling of the Rotunda. Dale G. Young, The Detroit News