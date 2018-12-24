Detroit News
2018 Photos of the Year: Metro Detroit and Michigan news

Survivors of sexual assaults by former MSU doctor Larry Nassar, Amanda Thomashow, left, 28, and Alex Neil-Sevier, 29, wear silence gags while listening to the Michigan State University Board of Trustees meeting, April 13, 2018, in East Lansing. They were unhappy that MSU president John Engler cut short another survivor’s comments to MSU trustees on March 28.
Survivors of sexual assaults by former MSU doctor Larry Nassar, Amanda Thomashow, left, 28, and Alex Neil-Sevier, 29, wear silence gags while listening to the Michigan State University Board of Trustees meeting, April 13, 2018, in East Lansing. They were unhappy that MSU president John Engler cut short another survivor’s comments to MSU trustees on March 28. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News

Survivors of sexual assaults by former MSU doctor Larry Nassar, Amanda Thomashow, left, 28, and Alex Neil-Sevier, 29, wear silence gags while listening to the Michigan State University Board of Trustees meeting, April 13, 2018, in East Lansing. They were unhappy that MSU president John Engler cut short another survivor’s comments to MSU trustees on March 28. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
After the MSU board of trustees meets and votes to name former Gov. John Engler as interim president of the university on January 31, 2018, a student protests by climbing atop the table and sitting for a few moments.
After the MSU board of trustees meets and votes to name former Gov. John Engler as interim president of the university on January 31, 2018, a student protests by climbing atop the table and sitting for a few moments. Dale G. Young, Detroit News

After the MSU board of trustees meets and votes to name former Gov. John Engler as interim president of the university on January 31, 2018, a student protests by climbing atop the table and sitting for a few moments. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Terence Blair of Detroit hugs Melody Hause of Auburn Hills outside the New Bethel Baptist Church in Detroit as they remember the life of Aretha Franklin at a memorial on Friday, August 17, 2018.
Terence Blair of Detroit hugs Melody Hause of Auburn Hills outside the New Bethel Baptist Church in Detroit as they remember the life of Aretha Franklin at a memorial on Friday, August 17, 2018. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News

Terence Blair of Detroit hugs Melody Hause of Auburn Hills outside the New Bethel Baptist Church in Detroit as they remember the life of Aretha Franklin at a memorial on Friday, August 17, 2018. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Protesters clash with supporters of white supremacist Richard Spencer outside the MSU Pavilion where Spencer was speaking on March 6, 2018. At right, Matthew Heimbach, the leader of the Traditional Workers Party, throws an anti-Richard Spencer protester to the ground. Three MSU police officers and one state trooper were injured, and 25 people were arrested.
Protesters clash with supporters of white supremacist Richard Spencer outside the MSU Pavilion where Spencer was speaking on March 6, 2018. At right, Matthew Heimbach, the leader of the Traditional Workers Party, throws an anti-Richard Spencer protester to the ground. Three MSU police officers and one state trooper were injured, and 25 people were arrested. Dale G. Young, The Detroit News

Protesters clash with supporters of white supremacist Richard Spencer outside the MSU Pavilion where Spencer was speaking on March 6, 2018. At right, Matthew Heimbach, the leader of the Traditional Workers Party, throws an anti-Richard Spencer protester to the ground. Three MSU police officers and one state trooper were injured, and 25 people were arrested. Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
Joshua Bruff, of Detroit, right, and his mother Hope, of Connecticut, enjoy the Virtual Dynamics Lab at the General Motors stand during the charity preview of the North American International Auto Show at Cobo Center in Detroit, January 19, 2018.
Joshua Bruff, of Detroit, right, and his mother Hope, of Connecticut, enjoy the Virtual Dynamics Lab at the General Motors stand during the charity preview of the North American International Auto Show at Cobo Center in Detroit, January 19, 2018. David Guralnick, Detroit News

Joshua Bruff, of Detroit, right, and his mother Hope, of Connecticut, enjoy the Virtual Dynamics Lab at the General Motors stand during the charity preview of the North American International Auto Show at Cobo Center in Detroit, January 19, 2018. David Guralnick, Detroit News
MSU student John Parker of Lansing, left, took an ill-advised run through the flooded Red Cedar River and stalled near Spartan Stadium on February 21, 2018. But Mathias "Dale" Dekker of Ubley was paddling the "SS Dirtball" down the river when he noticed the stranded driver and came to the rescue. Parker blamed the decision to brave the flood on stress caused by exams.
MSU student John Parker of Lansing, left, took an ill-advised run through the flooded Red Cedar River and stalled near Spartan Stadium on February 21, 2018. But Mathias "Dale" Dekker of Ubley was paddling the "SS Dirtball" down the river when he noticed the stranded driver and came to the rescue. Parker blamed the decision to brave the flood on stress caused by exams. Dale G. Young, The Detroit News

MSU student John Parker of Lansing, left, took an ill-advised run through the flooded Red Cedar River and stalled near Spartan Stadium on February 21, 2018. But Mathias "Dale" Dekker of Ubley was paddling the "SS Dirtball" down the river when he noticed the stranded driver and came to the rescue. Parker blamed the decision to brave the flood on stress caused by exams. Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
MSU president Lou Anna K. Simon closes her eyes as she listens to victims make impact statements about defendant Larry Nassar in district court on January 17, 2018, in Lansing. Criticized in several of the statements and under pressure for MSU's inadequate response to the sexual misconduct complaints, she resigned a week later.
MSU president Lou Anna K. Simon closes her eyes as she listens to victims make impact statements about defendant Larry Nassar in district court on January 17, 2018, in Lansing. Criticized in several of the statements and under pressure for MSU's inadequate response to the sexual misconduct complaints, she resigned a week later. Dale G Young, Detroit News

MSU president Lou Anna K. Simon closes her eyes as she listens to victims make impact statements about defendant Larry Nassar in district court on January 17, 2018, in Lansing. Criticized in several of the statements and under pressure for MSU's inadequate response to the sexual misconduct complaints, she resigned a week later. Dale G Young, Detroit News
Rachel Denhollander, left, hugs Kaylee Lorincz, 19, after Lorincz gave her victim impact statement on her abuse by former MSU doctor Larry Nassar, in a Lansing courtroom on January 24, 2018. Denhollander, a former gymnast, was the first to publicly accuse Nassar of sexual assault.
Rachel Denhollander, left, hugs Kaylee Lorincz, 19, after Lorincz gave her victim impact statement on her abuse by former MSU doctor Larry Nassar, in a Lansing courtroom on January 24, 2018. Denhollander, a former gymnast, was the first to publicly accuse Nassar of sexual assault. Dale G. Young, Detroit News

Rachel Denhollander, left, hugs Kaylee Lorincz, 19, after Lorincz gave her victim impact statement on her abuse by former MSU doctor Larry Nassar, in a Lansing courtroom on January 24, 2018. Denhollander, a former gymnast, was the first to publicly accuse Nassar of sexual assault. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Trenea Gonzcar's impact statement brings tears to the eyes of defendant Larry Nassar on January 19, 2018. The former MSU doctor and serial sexual abuser was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison on January 24 after more than 150 victims had their say in court.
Trenea Gonzcar's impact statement brings tears to the eyes of defendant Larry Nassar on January 19, 2018. The former MSU doctor and serial sexual abuser was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison on January 24 after more than 150 victims had their say in court. Dale G Young, Detroit News

Trenea Gonzcar's impact statement brings tears to the eyes of defendant Larry Nassar on January 19, 2018. The former MSU doctor and serial sexual abuser was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison on January 24 after more than 150 victims had their say in court. Dale G Young, Detroit News
Randall Margraves, father of three of Larry Nassar's sexual assault victims, is tackled by law enforcement officers as he tries to attack Nassar at his sentencing hearing Feb. 2, 2018 in Charlotte, Michigan.
Randall Margraves, father of three of Larry Nassar's sexual assault victims, is tackled by law enforcement officers as he tries to attack Nassar at his sentencing hearing Feb. 2, 2018 in Charlotte, Michigan. Kim Kozlowski,The Detroit News

Randall Margraves, father of three of Larry Nassar's sexual assault victims, is tackled by law enforcement officers as he tries to attack Nassar at his sentencing hearing Feb. 2, 2018 in Charlotte, Michigan. Kim Kozlowski,The Detroit News
Parents of survivors, from left, Glen Black of Pinkney, Tammy Bourque-Stemas of Dearborn and Valerie von Frank of Okemos, stand by the elevator waiting for Michigan State trustees to enter the Hannah Admin Building in East Lansing on April 13, 2018. The protesters were demanding the trustee's resignations over the institution's failure to protect women and girls from Dr. Larry Nassar's sexual assaults.
Parents of survivors, from left, Glen Black of Pinkney, Tammy Bourque-Stemas of Dearborn and Valerie von Frank of Okemos, stand by the elevator waiting for Michigan State trustees to enter the Hannah Admin Building in East Lansing on April 13, 2018. The protesters were demanding the trustee's resignations over the institution's failure to protect women and girls from Dr. Larry Nassar's sexual assaults. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News

Parents of survivors, from left, Glen Black of Pinkney, Tammy Bourque-Stemas of Dearborn and Valerie von Frank of Okemos, stand by the elevator waiting for Michigan State trustees to enter the Hannah Admin Building in East Lansing on April 13, 2018. The protesters were demanding the trustee's resignations over the institution's failure to protect women and girls from Dr. Larry Nassar's sexual assaults. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Keshia Dewitt, wife of Detroit Police Officer Warren Weathers, watches as pallbearers carry her husband's casket to the hearse on February 20, 2018. Officer Weathers died in a car crash during a training exercise.
Keshia Dewitt, wife of Detroit Police Officer Warren Weathers, watches as pallbearers carry her husband's casket to the hearse on February 20, 2018. Officer Weathers died in a car crash during a training exercise. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News

Keshia Dewitt, wife of Detroit Police Officer Warren Weathers, watches as pallbearers carry her husband's casket to the hearse on February 20, 2018. Officer Weathers died in a car crash during a training exercise. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Arleen Gyorki, 71, of Riverview, shoots her 9mm handgun on the indoor range at Top Gun Shooting Sports in Taylor on April 24, 2018. A record 600 women signed up for free training at the shooting range in 2017, and more were expected this year.
Arleen Gyorki, 71, of Riverview, shoots her 9mm handgun on the indoor range at Top Gun Shooting Sports in Taylor on April 24, 2018. A record 600 women signed up for free training at the shooting range in 2017, and more were expected this year. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News

Arleen Gyorki, 71, of Riverview, shoots her 9mm handgun on the indoor range at Top Gun Shooting Sports in Taylor on April 24, 2018. A record 600 women signed up for free training at the shooting range in 2017, and more were expected this year. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Investigators examine the collapse of a parking structure at Rivard Street and Franklin Street in Detroit on May 3, 2018.
Investigators examine the collapse of a parking structure at Rivard Street and Franklin Street in Detroit on May 3, 2018. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News

Investigators examine the collapse of a parking structure at Rivard Street and Franklin Street in Detroit on May 3, 2018. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Deidra Harris-Thomas talks about gun violence and the death of her son, Corey Harris-Thomas, 17, at her home in Harper Woods on March 5, 2018. At left is her youngest son, Chris, 15. Another son, Corey Harris-Thomas, was shot and killed in June 2017 while attempting to sell a pair of Air Jordans.
Deidra Harris-Thomas talks about gun violence and the death of her son, Corey Harris-Thomas, 17, at her home in Harper Woods on March 5, 2018. At left is her youngest son, Chris, 15. Another son, Corey Harris-Thomas, was shot and killed in June 2017 while attempting to sell a pair of Air Jordans. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News

Deidra Harris-Thomas talks about gun violence and the death of her son, Corey Harris-Thomas, 17, at her home in Harper Woods on March 5, 2018. At left is her youngest son, Chris, 15. Another son, Corey Harris-Thomas, was shot and killed in June 2017 while attempting to sell a pair of Air Jordans. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Ford Executive Chairman Bill Ford Jr. stands in the atrium of the Michigan Central Depot train station, in Detroit, June 14, 2018. Five days later, Ford formally announced that it was buying the old depot and intends to restore it as a hub for its mobility ventures.
Ford Executive Chairman Bill Ford Jr. stands in the atrium of the Michigan Central Depot train station, in Detroit, June 14, 2018. Five days later, Ford formally announced that it was buying the old depot and intends to restore it as a hub for its mobility ventures. David Guralnick, The Detroit News

Ford Executive Chairman Bill Ford Jr. stands in the atrium of the Michigan Central Depot train station, in Detroit, June 14, 2018. Five days later, Ford formally announced that it was buying the old depot and intends to restore it as a hub for its mobility ventures. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Pallbearers carry the casket of Detroit Firefighter Jack C. Wiley II after a memorial service on Wednesday, August 29, 2018 at St. John's CME Church in Detroit. Wiley, 29, was killed during a robbery.
Pallbearers carry the casket of Detroit Firefighter Jack C. Wiley II after a memorial service on Wednesday, August 29, 2018 at St. John's CME Church in Detroit. Wiley, 29, was killed during a robbery. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News

Pallbearers carry the casket of Detroit Firefighter Jack C. Wiley II after a memorial service on Wednesday, August 29, 2018 at St. John's CME Church in Detroit. Wiley, 29, was killed during a robbery. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Fannie Tyler, center, long-time personal secretary for Aretha Franklin, is helped out of New Bethel Baptist Church in Detroit after the public visitation on August 30, 2018.
Fannie Tyler, center, long-time personal secretary for Aretha Franklin, is helped out of New Bethel Baptist Church in Detroit after the public visitation on August 30, 2018. David Guralnick, The Detroit News

Fannie Tyler, center, long-time personal secretary for Aretha Franklin, is helped out of New Bethel Baptist Church in Detroit after the public visitation on August 30, 2018. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
International activist Angela Davis sings at the Aretha Franklin Tribute Concert at Chene Park Ampitheatre in Detroit on Aug. 30, 2018.
International activist Angela Davis sings at the Aretha Franklin Tribute Concert at Chene Park Ampitheatre in Detroit on Aug. 30, 2018. Robin Buckson, Detroit News

International activist Angela Davis sings at the Aretha Franklin Tribute Concert at Chene Park Ampitheatre in Detroit on Aug. 30, 2018. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Rev. Al Sharpton, Rev. Jesse Jackson and President Bill Clinton talk before each would speak at the Aretha Franklin memorial service at Greater Grace Temple on Friday, August 31, 2018.
Rev. Al Sharpton, Rev. Jesse Jackson and President Bill Clinton talk before each would speak at the Aretha Franklin memorial service at Greater Grace Temple on Friday, August 31, 2018. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News

Rev. Al Sharpton, Rev. Jesse Jackson and President Bill Clinton talk before each would speak at the Aretha Franklin memorial service at Greater Grace Temple on Friday, August 31, 2018. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Singer Ariana Grande returns to the podium at the funeral for Aretha Franklin at the request of Bishop Charles H. Ellis III on August 31, 2018. Ellis would later apologize for cracking a joke about her name sounding like a Taco Bell menu item and inadvertently touching the side of her breast as he greeted her on stage.
Singer Ariana Grande returns to the podium at the funeral for Aretha Franklin at the request of Bishop Charles H. Ellis III on August 31, 2018. Ellis would later apologize for cracking a joke about her name sounding like a Taco Bell menu item and inadvertently touching the side of her breast as he greeted her on stage. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News

Singer Ariana Grande returns to the podium at the funeral for Aretha Franklin at the request of Bishop Charles H. Ellis III on August 31, 2018. Ellis would later apologize for cracking a joke about her name sounding like a Taco Bell menu item and inadvertently touching the side of her breast as he greeted her on stage. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Motown great Stevie Wonder closes out the memorial service for Aretha Franklin at Greater Grace Temple on August 31, 2018. He delivered a harmonica version of "The Lord's Prayer" and then led a collection of celebrity singers in one of his biggest hits, "As."
Motown great Stevie Wonder closes out the memorial service for Aretha Franklin at Greater Grace Temple on August 31, 2018. He delivered a harmonica version of "The Lord's Prayer" and then led a collection of celebrity singers in one of his biggest hits, "As." Max Ortiz, The Detroit News

Motown great Stevie Wonder closes out the memorial service for Aretha Franklin at Greater Grace Temple on August 31, 2018. He delivered a harmonica version of "The Lord's Prayer" and then led a collection of celebrity singers in one of his biggest hits, "As." Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
MSU deer researcher Jonathan Trudeau tagged and collared this young white-tailed deer last winter. The buck has become a celebrity in the neighborhood near Lansing that he calls home, feeding on apples and leaves from a backyard tree, amid the garden gnomes. Trudeau's research group is compiling data they hope will help combat chronic wasting disease in deer.
MSU deer researcher Jonathan Trudeau tagged and collared this young white-tailed deer last winter. The buck has become a celebrity in the neighborhood near Lansing that he calls home, feeding on apples and leaves from a backyard tree, amid the garden gnomes. Trudeau's research group is compiling data they hope will help combat chronic wasting disease in deer. Dale G. Young, The Detroit News

MSU deer researcher Jonathan Trudeau tagged and collared this young white-tailed deer last winter. The buck has become a celebrity in the neighborhood near Lansing that he calls home, feeding on apples and leaves from a backyard tree, amid the garden gnomes. Trudeau's research group is compiling data they hope will help combat chronic wasting disease in deer. Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
New construction is underway in the area south of Mack, east of Woodward in Detroit, on July 18, 2018.
New construction is underway in the area south of Mack, east of Woodward in Detroit, on July 18, 2018. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News

New construction is underway in the area south of Mack, east of Woodward in Detroit, on July 18, 2018. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Tenant Katherine Tiller gets a hug from Detroit Police Commissioner Willie Burton as she recounts a violent incident she experienced in the elevator inside the Parkview Place apartments,in Detroit, September 6, 2018. At right is Katherine Richardson, president of the tenant council for the building. Residents say crime is rampant there, despite police installing a green light video surveillance system.
Tenant Katherine Tiller gets a hug from Detroit Police Commissioner Willie Burton as she recounts a violent incident she experienced in the elevator inside the Parkview Place apartments,in Detroit, September 6, 2018. At right is Katherine Richardson, president of the tenant council for the building. Residents say crime is rampant there, despite police installing a green light video surveillance system. David Guralnick, The Detroit News

Tenant Katherine Tiller gets a hug from Detroit Police Commissioner Willie Burton as she recounts a violent incident she experienced in the elevator inside the Parkview Place apartments,in Detroit, September 6, 2018. At right is Katherine Richardson, president of the tenant council for the building. Residents say crime is rampant there, despite police installing a green light video surveillance system. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Firefighters battle a fire at an abandoned record store, Angott Music Sales, on Puritan at Linwood on the west side of Detroit, on September 14, 2018.
Firefighters battle a fire at an abandoned record store, Angott Music Sales, on Puritan at Linwood on the west side of Detroit, on September 14, 2018. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News

Firefighters battle a fire at an abandoned record store, Angott Music Sales, on Puritan at Linwood on the west side of Detroit, on September 14, 2018. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
The parents of Tanaya Lanay Lewis, 17, watch and cry as their daughter is charged with first-degree murder for the stabbing of a Warren Fitzgerald High School classmate, in 37th District Court in Warren on September 14, 2018.
The parents of Tanaya Lanay Lewis, 17, watch and cry as their daughter is charged with first-degree murder for the stabbing of a Warren Fitzgerald High School classmate, in 37th District Court in Warren on September 14, 2018. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News

The parents of Tanaya Lanay Lewis, 17, watch and cry as their daughter is charged with first-degree murder for the stabbing of a Warren Fitzgerald High School classmate, in 37th District Court in Warren on September 14, 2018. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Jason Harmon of Frenchtown Township walks past his blown-out garage on September 26, 2018, after a tornado hit many homes along Toben Road in Frenchtown Twp.
Jason Harmon of Frenchtown Township walks past his blown-out garage on September 26, 2018, after a tornado hit many homes along Toben Road in Frenchtown Twp. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News

Jason Harmon of Frenchtown Township walks past his blown-out garage on September 26, 2018, after a tornado hit many homes along Toben Road in Frenchtown Twp. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Demonstrators march down Woodward Avenue in Detroit, advocating a raise in the minimum wage to $15 an hour and demanding a union at fast food restaurants, October 2, 2018. Several people were arrested at the protest, which stopped in front of a McDonalds near Canfield.
Demonstrators march down Woodward Avenue in Detroit, advocating a raise in the minimum wage to $15 an hour and demanding a union at fast food restaurants, October 2, 2018. Several people were arrested at the protest, which stopped in front of a McDonalds near Canfield. David Guralnick, The Detroit News

Demonstrators march down Woodward Avenue in Detroit, advocating a raise in the minimum wage to $15 an hour and demanding a union at fast food restaurants, October 2, 2018. Several people were arrested at the protest, which stopped in front of a McDonalds near Canfield. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
On October 2 2018, Detroit Fire Fighter Association President Michael Nevin stands with homeowner Sandra Bailey, whose home was severely damaged from an electrical fire. The fire fighters association was protesting Detroit's new policy that treats some fire runs as lower priority. Bailey's home on Ardmore was initialed labeled a low priority.
On October 2 2018, Detroit Fire Fighter Association President Michael Nevin stands with homeowner Sandra Bailey, whose home was severely damaged from an electrical fire. The fire fighters association was protesting Detroit's new policy that treats some fire runs as lower priority. Bailey's home on Ardmore was initialed labeled a low priority. David Guralnick, The Detroit News

On October 2 2018, Detroit Fire Fighter Association President Michael Nevin stands with homeowner Sandra Bailey, whose home was severely damaged from an electrical fire. The fire fighters association was protesting Detroit's new policy that treats some fire runs as lower priority. Bailey's home on Ardmore was initialed labeled a low priority. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
"Do you know you were the first union to back me?" asks former Vice President Joe Biden as he and Michigan Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gretchen Whitmer, in background, pose for a picture with Michelle Thomas of UAW Local 600. The pair paid a visit to Leo's Coney Island in Southfield on September 12, 2018.
"Do you know you were the first union to back me?" asks former Vice President Joe Biden as he and Michigan Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gretchen Whitmer, in background, pose for a picture with Michelle Thomas of UAW Local 600. The pair paid a visit to Leo's Coney Island in Southfield on September 12, 2018. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News

"Do you know you were the first union to back me?" asks former Vice President Joe Biden as he and Michigan Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gretchen Whitmer, in background, pose for a picture with Michelle Thomas of UAW Local 600. The pair paid a visit to Leo's Coney Island in Southfield on September 12, 2018. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Naveed Syed shows the small casket where some of the remains of 11 infants were found hidden in a ceiling compartment inside the former Cantrell Funeral Home in Detroit, on October 13, 2018. The funeral home had been closed since April after state inspectors revoked its mortuary licenses.
Naveed Syed shows the small casket where some of the remains of 11 infants were found hidden in a ceiling compartment inside the former Cantrell Funeral Home in Detroit, on October 13, 2018. The funeral home had been closed since April after state inspectors revoked its mortuary licenses. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News

Naveed Syed shows the small casket where some of the remains of 11 infants were found hidden in a ceiling compartment inside the former Cantrell Funeral Home in Detroit, on October 13, 2018. The funeral home had been closed since April after state inspectors revoked its mortuary licenses. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Almost 300 sets of remains wait to be loaded into caskets at the Preferred Mortuary state service location in Flint on October 25, 2018. The remains, recovered from Cantrell Funeral Home, including at least 26 veterans and dozens of unidentified people, were transported to Verheyden Funeral Home in Grosse Pointe Park.
Almost 300 sets of remains wait to be loaded into caskets at the Preferred Mortuary state service location in Flint on October 25, 2018. The remains, recovered from Cantrell Funeral Home, including at least 26 veterans and dozens of unidentified people, were transported to Verheyden Funeral Home in Grosse Pointe Park. David Guralnick, The Detroit News

Almost 300 sets of remains wait to be loaded into caskets at the Preferred Mortuary state service location in Flint on October 25, 2018. The remains, recovered from Cantrell Funeral Home, including at least 26 veterans and dozens of unidentified people, were transported to Verheyden Funeral Home in Grosse Pointe Park. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
About 300 unclaimed remains that were removed from Cantrell Funeral Home after the facility was closed in April were honored Friday during a service at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Detroit, as part of an All Souls' Day commemoration on November 2, 2018.
About 300 unclaimed remains that were removed from Cantrell Funeral Home after the facility was closed in April were honored Friday during a service at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Detroit, as part of an All Souls' Day commemoration on November 2, 2018. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News

About 300 unclaimed remains that were removed from Cantrell Funeral Home after the facility was closed in April were honored Friday during a service at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Detroit, as part of an All Souls' Day commemoration on November 2, 2018. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fire fighters battle a three-apartment building fire on North Avenue in Berville in southern St. Clair County, January 13, 2018. With no fire hydrants in Berville, water was trucked in from six miles away. No serious injuries were reported.
Fire fighters battle a three-apartment building fire on North Avenue in Berville in southern St. Clair County, January 13, 2018. With no fire hydrants in Berville, water was trucked in from six miles away. No serious injuries were reported. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News

Fire fighters battle a three-apartment building fire on North Avenue in Berville in southern St. Clair County, January 13, 2018. With no fire hydrants in Berville, water was trucked in from six miles away. No serious injuries were reported. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Building owner Dan Vettraino, 46, of Almont, looks bleakly at the window of the Berville Bar as he talks his cell phone on January 13, 2018. Fire claimed a building that he bought just five weeks earlier.
Building owner Dan Vettraino, 46, of Almont, looks bleakly at the window of the Berville Bar as he talks his cell phone on January 13, 2018. Fire claimed a building that he bought just five weeks earlier. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News

Building owner Dan Vettraino, 46, of Almont, looks bleakly at the window of the Berville Bar as he talks his cell phone on January 13, 2018. Fire claimed a building that he bought just five weeks earlier. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
An ANTIFA protester, left, attacks white nationalist Matthew Heimbach, March 5, 2018, during the demonstration outside the MSU Pavilion on the East Lansing campus. Police estimated 500 people turned out to protest Richard Spencer's speech on campus. When a group of Spencer supporters attempted to march through the crowd, the melee broke out.
An ANTIFA protester, left, attacks white nationalist Matthew Heimbach, March 5, 2018, during the demonstration outside the MSU Pavilion on the East Lansing campus. Police estimated 500 people turned out to protest Richard Spencer's speech on campus. When a group of Spencer supporters attempted to march through the crowd, the melee broke out. Dale G. Young, The Detroit News

An ANTIFA protester, left, attacks white nationalist Matthew Heimbach, March 5, 2018, during the demonstration outside the MSU Pavilion on the East Lansing campus. Police estimated 500 people turned out to protest Richard Spencer's speech on campus. When a group of Spencer supporters attempted to march through the crowd, the melee broke out. Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
Fernando Lugo-Zarate of Melvindale, center, hugs his wife, Maria Socorro-Lugo, left, and their daughter, Laila Lugo, right, on April 12, 2018. It was the first time they had been together since March 18, when the parents were arrested at their home in a sweep of undocumented immigrants in Metro Detroit.
Fernando Lugo-Zarate of Melvindale, center, hugs his wife, Maria Socorro-Lugo, left, and their daughter, Laila Lugo, right, on April 12, 2018. It was the first time they had been together since March 18, when the parents were arrested at their home in a sweep of undocumented immigrants in Metro Detroit. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News

Fernando Lugo-Zarate of Melvindale, center, hugs his wife, Maria Socorro-Lugo, left, and their daughter, Laila Lugo, right, on April 12, 2018. It was the first time they had been together since March 18, when the parents were arrested at their home in a sweep of undocumented immigrants in Metro Detroit. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Kim Simmons, 48, of Center Line, kisses her 11-day-old daughter, Jai-Marie Woodson, on July 27, 2018. Simmons is a juvenile lifer who was freed last year after 29 years in prison. She never got to raise her first daughter and views the birth of Jai-Marie as a second chance at motherhood.
Kim Simmons, 48, of Center Line, kisses her 11-day-old daughter, Jai-Marie Woodson, on July 27, 2018. Simmons is a juvenile lifer who was freed last year after 29 years in prison. She never got to raise her first daughter and views the birth of Jai-Marie as a second chance at motherhood. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News

Kim Simmons, 48, of Center Line, kisses her 11-day-old daughter, Jai-Marie Woodson, on July 27, 2018. Simmons is a juvenile lifer who was freed last year after 29 years in prison. She never got to raise her first daughter and views the birth of Jai-Marie as a second chance at motherhood. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Gretchen Whitmer gives her acceptance speech after being elected the next governor of Michigan, in Detroit, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. The Michigan Democratic Party held its election night event at the Sound Board Theater at MotorCity Casino.
Gretchen Whitmer gives her acceptance speech after being elected the next governor of Michigan, in Detroit, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. The Michigan Democratic Party held its election night event at the Sound Board Theater at MotorCity Casino. David Guralnick, AP

Gretchen Whitmer gives her acceptance speech after being elected the next governor of Michigan, in Detroit, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. The Michigan Democratic Party held its election night event at the Sound Board Theater at MotorCity Casino. David Guralnick, AP
Michelle Obama, in town for her book tour stop at Little Caesars Arena December 11, 2018, surprised 18 Wayne State University students at the Motown Museum by joining a discussion about the challenges young men of color face in Detroit.
Michelle Obama, in town for her book tour stop at Little Caesars Arena December 11, 2018, surprised 18 Wayne State University students at the Motown Museum by joining a discussion about the challenges young men of color face in Detroit. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News

Michelle Obama, in town for her book tour stop at Little Caesars Arena December 11, 2018, surprised 18 Wayne State University students at the Motown Museum by joining a discussion about the challenges young men of color face in Detroit. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Over 100 demonstrators gather at the steps of the state Capitol before going inside to chant in the Rotunda as the Michigan Senate and House of Representatives consider bills during he "lame duck" session in Lansing on December 12, 2018.
Over 100 demonstrators gather at the steps of the state Capitol before going inside to chant in the Rotunda as the Michigan Senate and House of Representatives consider bills during he "lame duck" session in Lansing on December 12, 2018. Dale G. Young, The Detroit News

Over 100 demonstrators gather at the steps of the state Capitol before going inside to chant in the Rotunda as the Michigan Senate and House of Representatives consider bills during he "lame duck" session in Lansing on December 12, 2018. Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
In spite of the politics, a group of school kids visiting the Capitol lay on the floor of the Rotunda while demonstrators make noise and chant as the Michigan Senate and House of Representatives consider bills during the "lame duck" session in Lansing on December 12, 2019. Docents encourage kids to lie on the floor, which gives them an unparalleled view of the spectacular ceiling of the Rotunda.
In spite of the politics, a group of school kids visiting the Capitol lay on the floor of the Rotunda while demonstrators make noise and chant as the Michigan Senate and House of Representatives consider bills during the "lame duck" session in Lansing on December 12, 2019. Docents encourage kids to lie on the floor, which gives them an unparalleled view of the spectacular ceiling of the Rotunda. Dale G. Young, The Detroit News

In spite of the politics, a group of school kids visiting the Capitol lay on the floor of the Rotunda while demonstrators make noise and chant as the Michigan Senate and House of Representatives consider bills during the "lame duck" session in Lansing on December 12, 2019. Docents encourage kids to lie on the floor, which gives them an unparalleled view of the spectacular ceiling of the Rotunda. Dale G. Young, The Detroit News

    Survivors of sexual assaults by former MSU doctor Larry Nassar, Amanda Thomashow, left, 28, and Alex Neil-Sevier, 29, wear silence gags while listening to the Michigan State University Board of Trustees meeting, April 13, 2018, in East Lansing. They were unhappy that MSU president John Engler cut short another survivor’s comments to MSU trustees on March 28.