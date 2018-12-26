Detroit News
2018 photos of the year: Michigan sports

The top Michigan sports moments captured by Detroit News photographers

2018 photos of the year: Michigan sports

In what was possibly the state of Michigan's biggest sports moment of 2018, Michigan guard Jordan Poole, center, and his Wolverines teammates celebrate his game-winning shot against Houston in the second round of the Men's NCAA Tournament in Wichita, Kansas on March 17, 2018. Michigan won 64-63 and would advance all the way to the NCAA championship game, losing to Villanova.
Nick Castellanos slides home as the ball arrives in the 10th inning at Comerica Park on Opening Day, Friday, March 30, 2018 against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Castellanos was initially ruled safe, then out, causing an uproar and costing the Tigers the game. The Pirates scored 3 runs in the 13th inning to beat Detroit 13-10.
Meghan Berlin (6) and her Warren Regina softball teammates celebrate after defeating Garden City 13-0 during the MHSAA softball quarterfinals at Wayne State University, in Detroit, June 12, 2018. Regina lost 1-0 to eventual division one champions Caledonia.
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate tip toes down the sidelines into the end zone for at touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on September 30, 2018. The Lions lost 26-24.
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay makes the game winning touchdown catch in front of Carolina Panthers cornerback James Bradberry late in the fourth quarter of a 20-19 victory at Ford Field in Detroit on November 18, 2018.
A pair of legs protrude from a pile of celebrating Grosse Pointe South players after they beat Brownstown Woodhaven, 8-1, in the MHSAA Division 1 baseball championship game at Michigan State University on Friday, June 15, 2018.
Detroit center Andreas Athanasiou celebrates after scoring on Carolina goaltender Petr Mrazek in the third period of a 3-1 loss at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, October 22, 2018.
Detroit goaltender Jimmy Howard refreshes himself with a splash of water during a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, October 11, 2018.
Purdue guard Carsen Edwards (3) goes flying over Michigan guard Jordan Poole (2) during a game at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan. on Jan. 9, 2018. Michigan had a spectacular 2017-18 season, winning the Big Ten tournament and advancing the NCAA tournament final before losing to champion Villanova.
Nick Ward shouts as he dunks the ball over a Rutgers player on January 10, 2018, at Breslin arena in East Lansing. Michigan State won the Big Ten regular season championship, but lost to Syracuse in the second round of the NCAA tournament.
Detroit left wing Tomas Tatar celebrates his third period goal against the Nashville Predators during a 3-2 loss at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on February 20, 2018. Tatar was traded to the Las Vegas Golden Knights who went on to lose in the Stanley Cup finals. Meanwhile, the Red Wings finished their first season at LCA with a losing record (30-39-13) and missed the playoffs for the second year in a row.
Birmingham Groves' Jasmine Worthy walks past the celebrating Farmington Mercy team after losing a big game at Farmington Mercy High School on February 26, 2018.
Trenton High School hockey players slam into the plexiglass barrier between them and their fans after defeating Birmingham Brother Rice 3-2 in the MHSAA hockey semi-finals at USA Hockey Arena, in Plymouth on March 8, 2018.
Mumford girls basketball coach Kareem Hogan covers his face and lays on the floor, tackled by parents, friends and family after his team's championship victory over Renaissance in PSL final.
Mumford High School basketball player Zamaria Polk is overcome with emotion as the celebration begins after Mumford's 60-58 championship victory over Renaissance High School for the school's first Detroit Public School League title at Calihan Hall on the campus of the University of Detroit Mercy on February 16, 2018.
Mumford girls basketball coach Kareem Hogan is mobbed by players, parents, friends and family after the team's PSL championship victory. Mumford rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit to beat Renaissance 60-58.
Players on the Michigan bench react after Michigan forward C.J. Baird hit a three-point shot late in a dominant 99-72 victory in the NCAA Sweet Sixteen game at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Calif. on March 22, 2018. Michigan improbable tournament run ended in a lopsided loss to Villanova in the NCAA championship game.
Brother Rice's Blaise Wilcenski tags out Northville's Ryan Perkins during an MHSAA baseball division one quarterfinal baseball game at Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan on June 12, 2018. Brother Rice beat Northville 9-2 that day, but lost to Brownstown Woodhaven 7-3 in the semifinals. Grosse Pointe South defeated Brownstown Woodhaven 8-1 to win the Div. 1 state title.
Riverview Gabriel Richard High School players pile on each other in celebration after they beat Madison Heights Bishop Foley, 3-0, in the MHSAA Division 3 baseball championship game at Michigan State University in East Lansing on Saturday, June 16, 2018.
Looking a little bit more like ballet than football on this pass break up, Farmington Hills Harrison's Delwuan Gaston (7) breaks up a pass intended for Oak Park's Terrell Goff durinng a game at Oak Park High School on Sept. 7, 2018. Both teams made the state playoffs. For Harrison it was the final season of one of the most dominant high school football programs in state history. The school will close at the end of this school year due to declining enrollment and consolidation.
Detroit Red Wings left wing David Booth goes airborne after being tripped up while trying to control the puck against the New York Islanders, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, April 7, 2018. The Wings muddled through a losing 2017-18 season, their first in the new LCA arena.
University of Detroit Jesuit High School runner Sean English makes his way down the final straightaway towards the finish line, running his final race, a 400m dash on May 2, 2018. English lost his leg after being hit by a car while helping at the scene of a rollover accident on I-96 in 2017, but worked hard on rehabbing his shattered leg and became an inspirational hero to his teammates, classmates and the community for his perseverance.
New Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia (right) enters the room for a press conference in Allen Park, looking for eye contact and a little support from Detroit Lions (from left) General Manager Bob Quinn, President Rod Wood and Executive Vice President & owner and chairman Martha Firestone Ford. The press conference was Patricia's response to a media report that he was indicted but not tried in for 1996 sex assault in Texas while he was a college football player vacation on spring break. The presser was held May 10, 2018.
A fan rescues a goose that had been on the field and then flew into the seats after noise shots had been fired by the ground crew to try and scare it away during a Tigers game against the Los Angeles Angels at Comerica Park in Detroit on May 30, 2018. The Tigers won the game 6-1 and their next three games as the goose became a rally symbol for the players and fans.
Tigers' Niko Goodrum greets the goose decoy held by Mike Fiers after the Tigers beat the Los Angeles Angels 6-2 on May 31, 2018. The Tigers won four games in a row using the goose as a good luck charm after a live one few into the stands during a game the night before. The good luck didn't last, however, as the Tigers finished the 2018 season with a 64-98 record, 27 games out of first place in the AL Central.
Macomb Dakota outfielder Patrick Merolla appears to catch this long fly ball off the bat of Grosse Pointe South High School's Logan Maclean during an MHSAA baseball quarterfinal game at Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan on June 12, 2018. The ball eluded Merolla on the play and victory eluded Macomb Dakota as G.P. South went on to a 9-1 victory en route to a Div. 1 state title.
The Northern Guard and members of the mob light up smoke flares at the start of a game between Detroit City Football Club (DCFC) and Club Necaxa at Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck, Michigan on July 9, 2018. Necaxa, a team from Mexico, won the game 2-1 on a penalty kick in the box late in the second half.
DCFC's David Edwardson (right) contorts his body while battling Necaxa's Ricardo Mann for a loose ball in the first half of a 2-1 against the visiting Mexican club team. DCFC went 5-4-3 on the season and did not make the playoffs after advancing to the national semifinal the year before.
Former Detroit Tigers pitcher Jack Morris gives two thumbs up while sitting in his #47 seat from Tiger Stadium, a gift from Chris Ilitch (right) during a pregame ceremony to retire the Morris' #47 jersey on August 12, 2018 at Comerica Park in Detroit. Morris and 1984 World Series Tigers teammate Alan Trammell were inducted into the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame in 2018.
Former Detroit Tigers shortstop Alan Trammell looks on as Chris Ilitch, President and CEO of Ilitch Holdings, presents him with a framed jersey and inscription during a special pregame ceremony to retire the Trammell's #3 jersey before a game at Comerica Park in Detroit on Aug. 26, 2018. Trammell and 1984 World Series champion Detroit Tigers teammate Jack Morris were both inducted into the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame in 2018.
Former Tigers player Tom Matchick, right, shakes hands with teammate Daryl Patterson (43) during a pregame ceremony honoring the 1968 World Series Champions at Comerica Park on Sept. 8, 2018.
At the visiting bullpen wall, a Detroit police officer catches up with a man who ran onto the field in the ninth inning of a Tigers game against Minnesota Twins at Comerica Park in Detroit on Sept. 19, 2018.
While his Tigers teammates applaud, Victor Martinez sits in his new gift recliner during a special tribute ceremony for the Tigers designated hitter and long-time team leader on Sept. 22, 2018. Martinez retired at the end of the 2018 season.
The Pistons brought in some star power with the addition of Blake Griffin after the all-star break, but the formidable front court of Andre Drummond and Griffin was not enough to propel the Pistons into the playoffs. Detroit finished the 2017-18 season with a 39-43 record, ninth in the Eastern Conference.
Michigan State WR Felton Davis makes a great catch against Utah State in MSU's season opener at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Friday, Aug 31, 2018. The Spartans finished the 2018 regular season 7-5, fourth in the Big Ten east division. They play Oregon in the Redbox Bowl on Dec. 31st.
Michigan State running back LJ Scott leaps over would-be Utah State tackler Ja'Marcus Ingram in the fourth quarter of a 38-31 MSU victory in their season opener at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Friday, Aug 31, 2018.
In one of the few Spartans bright moments, MSU quarterback Brian Lewerke holds the ball aloft after catching a touchdown pass in the third quarter against Michigan. The Wolverines had the last laugh, however, reclaiming the Paul Bunyan trophy with a 21-7 victory at Spartan Stadium on Saturday, Oct 20, 2018.
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez batts down a deflected pass that came back at him in front of Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson in the second quarter. The play was ruled a safety. Michigan defeated Nebraska 56-10 at Michigan Stadium, in Ann Arbor on September 22, 2018. The Wolverines won ten in a row between season opening (at Notre Dame) and ending (at Ohio State) losses. The 7th-ranked Wolverines (10-2) play Florida in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 29th.
Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (Cass Tech) flies over Northwestern linebacker Blake Gallagher while returning a punt in the fourth quarter at Ryan Field, in Evanston, IL., on September 29, 2018. The Wolverines rallied from a 17-0 deficit to beat the Wildcats 20-17 in their closest game of the season..
Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell dives into the end zone for a touchdown against Maryland to the delight of the homecoming crowd at Michigan Stadium, in Ann Arbor, October 6, 2018. Michigan won the game 42-21.
Detroit Pistons new head coach Dwane Casey shouts insrtuctions to his team during a 103-100 season-opening victory over the Brooklyn Nets at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on October 17, 2018.
Michigan defensive back Lavert Hill (Detroit King) smiles and sticks his tongue out as he scores a touchdown after intercepting a fourth-quarter pass against Wisconsin at Michigan Stadium, in Ann Arbor, October 13, 2018. The Wolverines avenged a loss to the Badgers the previous year by pounding them at home 38-13.
Detroit center Andreas Athanasiou collides with Carolina goaltender Petr Mrazek as he scores a goal in the third period at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, October 22, 2018. Detroit lost 3-1.
Lions running back Kerryon Johnson leaps over the top for a touchdown against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago on November 11, 2018. The Lions lost 34-22.
Detroit Lions players charge out of the tunnel before their Thanksgiving Day game against the Chicago Bears, a 23-16 loss.
Lions' Matthew Stafford is sacked by Rams' Ethan Westbrooks and John Johnson III, but off-setting penalties, forced both teams to replay the down during a 30-16 loss at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on December 2, 2018.
