Oakland, Northern Kentucky

This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's
community rules.
Please read the rules before joining the discussion.
Northern Kentucky 64, Oakland 63
Northern Kentucky Norse forward Drew McDonald, left, makes the game winning shot, 64-63, against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies near the end of the second half of their Horizon League semifinal game at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Monday, Mar. 11, 2019. Northern Kentucky defeated Oakland 64-63. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
None
Northern Kentucky Norse forward Drew McDonald, left, makes the game winning shot, 64-63, against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies near the end of the second half of their Horizon League semifinal game at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Monday, Mar. 11, 2019. Northern Kentucky defeated Oakland 64-63.
Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Oakland Golden Grizzlies guard Jaevin Cumberland shoots against the Northern Kentucky Norse during the first half of their Horizon League semifinal game at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Monday, Mar. 11, 2019. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
None
Oakland Golden Grizzlies guard Jaevin Cumberland shoots against the Northern Kentucky Norse during the first half of their Horizon League semifinal game at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Monday, Mar. 11, 2019.
Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Oakland Golden Grizzlies guard Braden Norris reacts after making a three point shot against the Northern Kentucky Norse during the first half. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
None
Oakland Golden Grizzlies guard Braden Norris reacts after making a three point shot against the Northern Kentucky Norse during the first half.
Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Oakland Golden Grizzlies center Brad Brechting, right, dribbles around Northern Kentucky Norse forward Drew McDonald during the first half. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
None
Oakland Golden Grizzlies center Brad Brechting, right, dribbles around Northern Kentucky Norse forward Drew McDonald during the first half.
Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Northern Kentucky Norse forward Dantez Walton (32) blocks the shot of Oakland Golden Grizzlies forward Xavier Hill-Mais during the first half. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
None
Northern Kentucky Norse forward Dantez Walton (32) blocks the shot of Oakland Golden Grizzlies forward Xavier Hill-Mais during the first half.
Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Oakland Golden Grizzlies forward Xavier Hill-Mais, right, puts up a shot over Northern Kentucky Norse guard Tyler Sharpe during the first half. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
None
Oakland Golden Grizzlies forward Xavier Hill-Mais, right, puts up a shot over Northern Kentucky Norse guard Tyler Sharpe during the first half.
Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Oakland Golden Grizzlies fans cheer on their team as they played against the Northern Kentucky Norse during the first half. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
None
Oakland Golden Grizzlies fans cheer on their team as they played against the Northern Kentucky Norse during the first half.
Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Oakland Golden Grizzlies guard Jaevin Cumberland reacts after making a three point shot against the Northern Kentucky Norse during the first half. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
None
Oakland Golden Grizzlies guard Jaevin Cumberland reacts after making a three point shot against the Northern Kentucky Norse during the first half.
Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Northern Kentucky Norse forward Drew McDonald reacts after making the game winning shot aganst the Oakland Golden Grizzlies. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
None
Northern Kentucky Norse forward Drew McDonald reacts after making the game winning shot aganst the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.
Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
The Northern Kentucky Norse celebrate their victory as Oakland Golden Grizzlies guard Karmari Newman walks off the court at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Monday, Mar. 11, 2019. Northern Kentucky defeated Oakland 64-63. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
None
The Northern Kentucky Norse celebrate their victory as Oakland Golden Grizzlies guard Karmari Newman walks off the court at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Monday, Mar. 11, 2019. Northern Kentucky defeated Oakland 64-63.
Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:
Northern Kentucky Norse forward Drew McDonald, left, makes the game winning shot, 64-63, against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies near the end of the second half of their Horizon League semifinal game at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Monday, Mar. 11, 2019. Northern Kentucky defeated Oakland 64-63.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.