Oakland, Northern Kentucky

Northern Kentucky Norse beat the Oakland Golden Grizzlies, 64-63, during the Horizon League semifinal game.

Northern Kentucky 64, Oakland 63

Northern Kentucky Norse forward Drew McDonald, left, makes the game winning shot, 64-63, against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies near the end of the second half of their Horizon League semifinal game at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Monday, Mar. 11, 2019. Northern Kentucky defeated Oakland 64-63.
Oakland Golden Grizzlies guard Jaevin Cumberland shoots against the Northern Kentucky Norse during the first half of their Horizon League semifinal game at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Monday, Mar. 11, 2019.
Oakland Golden Grizzlies guard Braden Norris reacts after making a three point shot against the Northern Kentucky Norse during the first half.
Oakland Golden Grizzlies center Brad Brechting, right, dribbles around Northern Kentucky Norse forward Drew McDonald during the first half.
Northern Kentucky Norse forward Dantez Walton (32) blocks the shot of Oakland Golden Grizzlies forward Xavier Hill-Mais during the first half.
Oakland Golden Grizzlies forward Xavier Hill-Mais, right, puts up a shot over Northern Kentucky Norse guard Tyler Sharpe during the first half.
Oakland Golden Grizzlies fans cheer on their team as they played against the Northern Kentucky Norse during the first half.
Oakland Golden Grizzlies guard Jaevin Cumberland reacts after making a three point shot against the Northern Kentucky Norse during the first half.
Northern Kentucky Norse forward Drew McDonald reacts after making the game winning shot aganst the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.
The Northern Kentucky Norse celebrate their victory as Oakland Golden Grizzlies guard Karmari Newman walks off the court at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Monday, Mar. 11, 2019. Northern Kentucky defeated Oakland 64-63.
