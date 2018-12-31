Detroit News
Redbox Bowl: Oregon 7, Michigan State 6

The Ducks hold off the Spartans in a defensive battle

Redbox Bowl: Oregon 7, Michigan State 6

Oregon wide receiver Dillon Mitchell, right, catches a touchdown pass in front of Michigan State cornerback Josiah Scott during the second half of the Redbox Bowl Monday, Dec. 31, 2018, in Santa Clara, Calif. The Ducks' only score was enough to beat the Spartans, 7-6.
Oregon wide receiver Dillon Mitchell, right, catches a touchdown pass in front of Michigan State cornerback Josiah Scott during the second half of the Redbox Bowl Monday, Dec. 31, 2018, in Santa Clara, Calif. The Ducks' only score was enough to beat the Spartans, 7-6. Tony Avelar, AP

Jaylon Redd of the Oregon Ducks catches a pass over MSU defender Khari Willis during the second half.
Jaylon Redd of the Oregon Ducks catches a pass over MSU defender Khari Willis during the second half. Thearon W. Henderson, Getty Images

Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert hands off to running back CJ Verdell during the second half.
Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert hands off to running back CJ Verdell during the second half. Tony Avelar, AP

Jevon Holland of the Oregon Ducks celebrates with teammates after he intercepted a pass against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half.
Jevon Holland of the Oregon Ducks celebrates with teammates after he intercepted a pass against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half. Thearon W. Henderson, Getty Images

Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke is sacked by Oregon safety Brady Breeze during the first half.
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke is sacked by Oregon safety Brady Breeze during the first half. Tony Avelar, AP

Oregon wide receiver Dillon Mitchell cannot make a catch against Michigan State cornerback Josiah Scott during the first half.
Oregon wide receiver Dillon Mitchell cannot make a catch against Michigan State cornerback Josiah Scott during the first half. Tony Avelar, AP

MSU's Brian Lewerke gets his pass off under pressure from Jalen Jelks of the Oregon Ducks during the first half.
MSU's Brian Lewerke gets his pass off under pressure from Jalen Jelks of the Oregon Ducks during the first half. Thearon W. Henderson, Getty Images

Oregon Ducks safety Ugochukwu Amadi breaks up a pass meant for Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Darrell Stewart Jr. during the first half.
Oregon Ducks safety Ugochukwu Amadi breaks up a pass meant for Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Darrell Stewart Jr. during the first half. Tony Avelar, AP

Dillon Mitchell of the Oregon Ducks dives for the ball but it goes through his hands for an incomplete pass in the end zone during the first half.
Dillon Mitchell of the Oregon Ducks dives for the ball but it goes through his hands for an incomplete pass in the end zone during the first half. Thearon W. Henderson, Getty Images

Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke gets sacked by La'Mar Winston Jr. #32 of the Oregon Ducks during the first half.
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke gets sacked by La'Mar Winston Jr. #32 of the Oregon Ducks during the first half. Thearon W. Henderson, Getty Images

Oregon Ducks running back Travis Dye rushes for a first down past Michigan State safety Khari Willis (27) during the first half.
Oregon Ducks running back Travis Dye rushes for a first down past Michigan State safety Khari Willis (27) during the first half. Tony Avelar, AP

Michigan State wide receiver Cody White catches a pass in front of Oregon cornerback Deommodore Lenoir during the first half.
Michigan State wide receiver Cody White catches a pass in front of Oregon cornerback Deommodore Lenoir during the first half. Tony Avelar, AP

Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert scrabbles for a first down against Michigan State linebacker Joe Bachie during the first half.
Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert scrabbles for a first down against Michigan State linebacker Joe Bachie during the first half. Tony Avelar, AP

CJ Verdell #34 of the Oregon Ducks carries the ball during the first half.
CJ Verdell #34 of the Oregon Ducks carries the ball during the first half. Thearon W. Henderson, Getty Images

Dillon Mitchell, left, of the Oregon Ducks, watches the ball bounce off his hands for an incomplete pass against the Spartans during the first half.
Dillon Mitchell, left, of the Oregon Ducks, watches the ball bounce off his hands for an incomplete pass against the Spartans during the first half. Thearon W. Henderson, Getty Images

Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke throws a pass against Oregon during the first half of the Redbox Bowl in Santa Clara, Calif.
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke throws a pass against Oregon during the first half of the Redbox Bowl in Santa Clara, Calif. Tony Avelar, AP

Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal, left, shakes hands with Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio at midfield after the game.
Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal, left, shakes hands with Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio at midfield after the game. Tony Avelar, AP

Oregon players celebrate after the win over Michigan State in the Redbox Bowl football game Monday in Santa Clara, Calif.
Oregon players celebrate after the win over Michigan State in the Redbox Bowl football game Monday in Santa Clara, Calif. Tony Avelar, AP

Oregon cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. (4) holds the trophy with teammates after their 7-6 win over Michigan State.
Oregon cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. (4) holds the trophy with teammates after their 7-6 win over Michigan State. Tony Avelar, AP

Head coach Mark Dantonio of the Michigan State Spartans looks on while his team warms up prior to the start of the Redbox Bowl.
Head coach Mark Dantonio of the Michigan State Spartans looks on while his team warms up prior to the start of the Redbox Bowl. Thearon W. Henderson, Getty Images

Head coach Mario Cristobal of the Oregon Ducks works with his players during pre-game warm-ups.
Head coach Mario Cristobal of the Oregon Ducks works with his players during pre-game warm-ups. Thearon W. Henderson, Getty Images

