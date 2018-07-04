2019 Michigan football commitments

Share This Story!Let friends in your social network know what you are reading aboutFacebookEmailTwitterGoogle+LinkedInPinterest2019 Michigan football commitmentsGo through the gallery to view the Michigan football program's 2019 commitments (star ratings according to the 247Sports Composite).Post to Facebook2019 Michigan football commitments Go through the gallery to view the Michigan football program's 2019 commitments (star ratings according to the 247Sports Composite). Check out this story on detroitnews.com: https://detne.ws/2z8w0NpCancelSendSent!A link has been sent to your friend's email address.Posted!A link has been posted to your Facebook feed. Join the ConversationTo find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs2019 Michigan football commitments None Go through the gallery to view the Michigan football program's 2019 commitments (star ratings according to the 247Sports Composite). David Guralnick, Detroit News None Erick All, Fairfield (Ohio), TE, 6-4, 225 pounds, three stars. 247Sports None Karsen Barnhart, Paw Paw, OT, 6-4, 273 pounds, three stars. Twitter: @k_ballin_ None Zach Carpenter, Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller, OG, 6-5, 310 pounds, three stars. 247Sports None Zach Charbonnet, Westlake Village (Calif.) Oaks Christian, RB, 6-2, 215 pounds, four stars. Brandon Huffman / 247 Sports None Eric Gray, Memphis (Tenn.) Lausanne Collegiate School, all-purpose back, 5-10, 191 pounds, four stars. 247Sports None Stephen Herron Jr., Louisville (Ky.) Trinity, DE, 6-3.5, 235 pounds, four stars. 247Sports None Chris Hinton, Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian, DE, 6-4, 280 pounds, five stars. Twitter: @thechrishinton None George Johnson III, Stuart (Fla.) Martin County, ATH, 5-11, 180 pounds, three stars. Andrew Ivins / 247 Sports None Quinten Johnson, St. John's College (Washington D.C.), S, 5-11, 190 pounds, three stars. 247 Sports None Trente Jones, Loganville (Ga.) Grayson, OT, 6-6, 282 pounds, four stars. Keith Niebuhr / 247 Sports None Cade McNamara, Reno (Nev.) Damonte Ranch, QB, 6-1, 206 pounds, four stars. 247Sports None Gabe Newburg, Clayton (Ohio) Northmont, DE, 6-5, 230 pounds, three stars. 247Sports None David Ojabo, Blairstown (N.J.) Blair Academy, DE, 6-4.5, 233 pounds, three stars. Twitter: @DavidOjabo None Nolan Rumler, Akron (Ohio) Archbishop Hoban, OG, 6-4, 290 pounds, four stars. 247 Sports None Mazi Smith, Grand Rapids East Kentwood, DT, 6-3, 290 pounds, four stars. Allen Trieu / 247Sports None Jack Stewart, New Canaan (Conn.), OT, 6-5, 280 pounds, three stars. Twitter: @jackstewartnc None Charles Thomas, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy, ILB, 6-0, 222 pounds, three stars. 247Sports None DJ Turner II, Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnett, CB, 6-0, 165 pounds, three stars. Twitter: @djturner_2019 None Joey Velazquez, Columbus (Ohio) St. Francis De Sales, S, 6-0, 205 pounds. 247Sports Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:Replay1 of 202 of 203 of 204 of 205 of 206 of 207 of 208 of 209 of 2010 of 2011 of 2012 of 2013 of 2014 of 2015 of 2016 of 2017 of 2018 of 2019 of 2020 of 20AutoplayShow ThumbnailsShow CaptionsLast SlideNext Slide None Go through the gallery to view the Michigan football program's 2019 commitments (star ratings according to the 247Sports Composite).
