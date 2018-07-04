Detroit News
2019 Michigan football commitments

Go through the gallery to view the Michigan football program's 2019 commitments (star ratings according to the 247Sports Composite).

2019 Michigan football commitments

Go through the gallery to view the Michigan football

Go through the gallery to view the Michigan football program's 2019 commitments (star ratings according to the 247Sports Composite).
Erick All, Fairfield (Ohio), TE, 6-4, 225 pounds, three

Erick All, Fairfield (Ohio), TE, 6-4, 225 pounds, three stars. 247Sports
Karsen Barnhart, Paw Paw, OT, 6-4, 273 pounds, three

Karsen Barnhart, Paw Paw, OT, 6-4, 273 pounds, three stars. Twitter: @k_ballin_
Zach Carpenter, Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller, OG,

Zach Carpenter, Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller, OG, 6-5, 310 pounds, three stars. 247Sports
Zach Charbonnet, Westlake Village (Calif.) Oaks Christian,

Zach Charbonnet, Westlake Village (Calif.) Oaks Christian, RB, 6-2, 215 pounds, four stars. Brandon Huffman / 247 Sports
Eric Gray, Memphis (Tenn.) Lausanne Collegiate School,

Eric Gray, Memphis (Tenn.) Lausanne Collegiate School, all-purpose back, 5-10, 191 pounds, four stars. 247Sports
Stephen Herron Jr., Louisville (Ky.) Trinity, DE, 6-3.5,

Stephen Herron Jr., Louisville (Ky.) Trinity, DE, 6-3.5, 235 pounds, four stars. 247Sports
Chris Hinton, Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian,

Chris Hinton, Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian, DE, 6-4, 280 pounds, five stars. Twitter: @thechrishinton
George Johnson III, Stuart (Fla.) Martin County, ATH,

George Johnson III, Stuart (Fla.) Martin County, ATH, 5-11, 180 pounds, three stars. Andrew Ivins / 247 Sports
Quinten Johnson, St. John's College (Washington D.C.),

Quinten Johnson, St. John's College (Washington D.C.), S, 5-11, 190 pounds, three stars. 247 Sports
Trente Jones, Loganville (Ga.) Grayson, OT, 6-6, 282

Trente Jones, Loganville (Ga.) Grayson, OT, 6-6, 282 pounds, four stars. Keith Niebuhr / 247 Sports
Cade McNamara, Reno (Nev.) Damonte Ranch, QB, 6-1,

Cade McNamara, Reno (Nev.) Damonte Ranch, QB, 6-1, 206 pounds, four stars. 247Sports
Gabe Newburg, Clayton (Ohio) Northmont, DE, 6-5, 230

Gabe Newburg, Clayton (Ohio) Northmont, DE, 6-5, 230 pounds, three stars. 247Sports
David Ojabo, Blairstown (N.J.) Blair Academy, DE, 6-4.5,

David Ojabo, Blairstown (N.J.) Blair Academy, DE, 6-4.5, 233 pounds, three stars. Twitter: @DavidOjabo
Nolan Rumler, Akron (Ohio) Archbishop Hoban, OG, 6-4,

Nolan Rumler, Akron (Ohio) Archbishop Hoban, OG, 6-4, 290 pounds, four stars. 247 Sports
Mazi Smith, Grand Rapids East Kentwood, DT, 6-3, 290

Mazi Smith, Grand Rapids East Kentwood, DT, 6-3, 290 pounds, four stars. Allen Trieu / 247Sports
Jack Stewart, New Canaan (Conn.), OT, 6-5, 280 pounds,

Jack Stewart, New Canaan (Conn.), OT, 6-5, 280 pounds, three stars. Twitter: @jackstewartnc
Charles Thomas, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy, ILB,

Charles Thomas, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy, ILB, 6-0, 222 pounds, three stars. 247Sports
DJ Turner II, Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnett, CB, 6-0,

DJ Turner II, Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnett, CB, 6-0, 165 pounds, three stars. Twitter: @djturner_2019
Joey Velazquez, Columbus (Ohio) St. Francis De Sales,

Joey Velazquez, Columbus (Ohio) St. Francis De Sales, S, 6-0, 205 pounds. 247Sports

    Go through the gallery to view the Michigan football program's 2019 commitments (star ratings according to the 247Sports Composite).