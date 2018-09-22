Detroit News
Michigan vs. Nebraska

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost, left, and Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh chat before the start of at Michigan Stadium, in Ann Arbor, September 22, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)

Michigan tight end Nick Eubanks, left, and tight end Joseph Files pump each other up before the start of the game.
Michigan defensive lineman Chase Winovich is all smiles during pre-game warmups.
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson warms up before the game.
Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones catches a pass during pre-game warmups.
Michigan defensive back Hunter Reynolds makes a one-handed catch during pre-game warmups.
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson throws a pass during pre-game warmups.
University of Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh high-fives the fans as the team arrives before the start of a game against the University of Nebraska at Michigan Stadium, in Ann Arbor, September 22, 2018.
Bryan Bitterman, of Los Angeles, wears paint on his head outside of Michigan Stadium before the game.
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson high fives a fan as the team arrives at the stadium.
Five-year-old Ollie Sevener, of Omaha, Nebraska, rides on the shoulders of his father Paul outside of Michigan Stadium before the game.
