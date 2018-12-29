Detroit News
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: Michigan, Florida

The University of Michigan plays Florida in the Peach Bowl on Saturday, December 29, 2018.

Peach Bowl: Michigan vs Florida

Michigan tight end Sean McKeon (84) misses a catch against Florida safety Donovan Stiner (13) during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Atlanta.
Michigan tight end Sean McKeon (84) misses a catch against Florida safety Donovan Stiner (13) during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Atlanta. Mike Stewart, AP

Florida defensive back Jeawon Taylor (29) tackles Michigan tight end Zach Gentry (83) during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game.
Florida defensive back Jeawon Taylor (29) tackles Michigan tight end Zach Gentry (83) during the first half. Mike Stewart, AP

Michigan defensive lineman Luiji Vilain (18) defends against Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks (13) during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Atlanta.
Michigan defensive lineman Luiji Vilain (18) defends against Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks (13) during the first half. Mike Stewart, AP

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh speaks with an official during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game against Florida.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh speaks with an official during the first half. Mike Stewart, AP

Michigan defensive back Brandon Watson (28) breaks up a pass in the end zone intended for Florida wide receiver Trevon Grimes (8) during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game.
Michigan defensive back Brandon Watson (28) breaks up a pass in the end zone intended for Florida wide receiver Trevon Grimes (8) during the first half. Mike Stewart, AP

Casey Hughes (35)of the Michigan Wolverines is seen during warm ups prior to the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Casey Hughes (35) of the Michigan Wolverines is seen during warm-ups prior to the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. Joe Robbins, Getty Images

Michigan linebacker Devin Gil (36) tackles Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks (13) during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Atlanta.
Michigan linebacker Devin Gil (36) tackles Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks (13) during the first half. Mike Stewart, AP

Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks (13) runs into Michigan defensive back Tyree Kinnel (23) during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Atlanta.
Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks (13) runs into Michigan defensive back Tyree Kinnel (23) during the first half. John Bazemore, AP

Florida head coach Dan Mullen speaks to players during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game against Michigan, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Atlanta.
Florida head coach Dan Mullen speaks to players during the first half of the Peach Bowl. John Bazemore, AP

Feleipe Franks (13) of the Florida Gators throws under pressure from Carlo Kemp (2) of the Michigan Wolverines in the first quarter during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Feleipe Franks (13) of the Florida Gators throws under pressure from Carlo Kemp (2) of the Michigan Wolverines in the first quarter. Scott Cunningham, Getty Images

Feleipe Franks (13) of the Florida Gators looks to pass against the Michigan Wolverines in the first quarter during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)
Feleipe Franks (13) of the Florida Gators looks to pass against the Michigan Wolverines in the first quarter. Scott Cunningham, Getty Images

Florida wide receiver Van Jefferson (12) dives for the end zone coming up short against Michigan during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Atlanta.
Florida wide receiver Van Jefferson (12) dives for the end zone coming up short against Michigan during the first half. John Bazemore, AP

Florida running back Lamical Perine (22) leaps over the line during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game against Michigan, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Atlanta.
Florida running back Lamical Perine (22) leaps over the line during the first half. John Bazemore, AP

Michigan defensive lineman Michael Dwumfour (50) tackles Florida running back Lamical Perine (22) during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Atlanta.
Michigan defensive lineman Michael Dwumfour (50) tackles Florida running back Lamical Perine (22) during the first half. John Bazemore, AP

Christian Turner (41) of the Michigan Wolverines runs the ball against the Florida Gators during the first quarter of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Christian Turner (41) of the Michigan Wolverines runs the ball against the Florida Gators during the first quarter. Joe Robbins, Getty Images

Feleipe Franks (13) of the Florida Gators looks to pass against the Michigan Wolverines in the first quarter during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Feleipe Franks (13) of the Florida Gators looks to pass against the Michigan Wolverines in the first quarter. Scott Cunningham, Getty Images

Shea Patterson (2) of the Michigan Wolverines attempts a pass against the Florida Gators in the first quarter during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Shea Patterson (2) of the Michigan Wolverines attempts a pass against the Florida Gators in the first quarter. Mike Zarrilli, Getty Images

Feleipe Franks (13) of the Florida Gators is tackled by Devin Gil (36) of the Michigan Wolverines during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Feleipe Franks (13) of the Florida Gators is tackled by Devin Gil (36) of the Michigan Wolverines. Mike Zarrilli, Getty Images

Van Jefferson (12) of the Florida Gators carries the ball against the Michigan Wolverines in the first quarter during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Van Jefferson (12) of the Florida Gators carries the ball against the Michigan Wolverines in the first quarter. Mike Zarrilli, Getty Images

Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines looks on against the Florida Gators in the first quarter during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines looks on against the Florida Gators in the first quarter. Mike Zarrilli, Getty Images

Van Jefferson (12) of the Florida Gators makes the catch under pressure from Tyree Kinnel (23) of the Michigan Wolverines in the first quarter during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Van Jefferson (12) of the Florida Gators makes the catch under pressure from Tyree Kinnel (23) of the Michigan Wolverines in the first quarter. Mike Zarrilli, Getty Images

Lamical Perine (22) of the Florida Gators carries the ball against the Michigan Wolverines in the first quarter during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Lamical Perine (22) of the Florida Gators carries the ball against the Michigan Wolverines in the first quarter. Mike Zarrilli, Getty Images

Van Jefferson (12) of the Florida Gators makes the catch under pressure from Tyree Kinnel (23) of the Michigan Wolverines in the first quarter during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Van Jefferson (12) of the Florida Gators makes the catch under pressure from Tyree Kinnel (23) of the Michigan Wolverines in the first quarter. Mike Zarrilli, Getty Images

Feleipe Franks (13) of the Florida Gators looks to pass against the Michigan Wolverines in the first quarter during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Feleipe Franks (13) of the Florida Gators looks to pass against the Michigan Wolverines in the first quarter. Mike Zarrilli, Getty Images

Donovan Peoples-Jones (9) of the Michigan Wolverines is congratulated by his teammates Nico Collins #4 and Nick Eubanks (82) after scoring a first quarter touchdown reception against the Florida Gators during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Donovan Peoples-Jones (9) of the Michigan Wolverines is congratulated by his teammates Nico Collins (4) and Nick Eubanks (82) after scoring a first quarter touchdown reception.  Scott Cunningham, Getty Images

Feleipe Franks (13) of the Florida Gators throws under pressure from Carlo Kemp (2) of the Michigan Wolverines in the first quarter during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Feleipe Franks (13) of the Florida Gators throws under pressure from Carlo Kemp (2) of the Michigan Wolverines in the first quarter. Mike Zarrilli, Getty Images

    Michigan tight end Sean McKeon (84) misses a catch against Florida safety Donovan Stiner (13) during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Atlanta.