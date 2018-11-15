Aretha Franklin was the first female member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the winner of 18 Grammy awards, including a Grammy Lifetime Achievement nod, and was anointed the No. 1 top singer by Rolling Stone in its list of “100 Best Singers of All Time” in 2008. And she was ours. The Queen of Soul died Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, of advanced pancreatic cancer.

