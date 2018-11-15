Aretha's funeral
Stirring sendoff: 'Detroit loves you'
Aretha remembered at Greater Grace Temple with a rollicking, spiritual, and joyous celebration.
Dignitaries and celebrities
Who's who on hand for funeral
Motown stars, prominent pastors, Bill and Hillary Clinton on hand to mourn the Queen of soul.
Video
Stars perform for Aretha
Ariana Grande, Stevie Wonder, Faith Hill, Ron Isley, Chaka Khan and more pay tribute.
Tribute concert
Musicians honor 'love and legacy'
The event titled "A People's Tribute to the Queen" focused on Franklin's contributions to music.
Photo Gallery
Chene concert honors Aretha
Artists remember the life and music of Aretha Franklin in tribute concert at venue to be renamed for her.
Homage on wheels
Pink Cadillacs line 7 Mile for funeral
Owners of more than 100 pink Cadillacs showed a little R-E-S-P-E-C-T for the Queen of Soul.
Queen interred
Aretha in final resting place
The Queen of Soul was interred Aug. 31 in a mausoleum at Woodlawn Cemetery in Detroit.
In her name
Chene Park renamed for Aretha
The Detroit City Council voted unanimously to rename the park and music venue for Franklin.
An eternal soul
Singular talent wowed the world
In the music world, the Queen of Soul symbolized Detroit as much as GM, Ford or Chrysler
Obituary
Aretha Franklin dies at 76
One of America’s most celebrated voices in popular music died Thursday from pancreatic cancer.
Susan Whitall
Queen a 'performer without peers'
She performed before the pope and presidents, and inspired millions with her soulful, indelible voice
Adam Graham
A queen to world, a Detroiter to us
The Queen of Soul's presence was felt in Detroit, because she was one of us.
Editorial
For Aretha, nothing but R-E-S-P-E-C-T
To the world, Aretha Franklin was the Queen of Soul. For Detroiters, she was also our voice.
All in the family
Her musical family aided her success
Her famous pastor father and singing siblings gave rise to talent that would become Queen of Soul.
Interactive map
Detroit made impact on Queen
We've mapped out 10 key places in Detroit that helped shape Aretha Franklin.
Famous final scene
Promoter recalls last show in Detroit
A behind the scenes look at arranging Franklin's 2017 show at Detroit Music Hall.
Love of community
Equality close to Aretha's heart
Robert Smith Jr., pastor of New Bethel, said Franklin exhibited strong faith and charity.
Susan Whitall
What it was like to cover the Queen
No matter how many interviews, I never got over the fact that I was talking to the Queen of Soul
New Bethel Church
New Bethel remembers Aretha
The Sunday service was held at the church where Franklin's father, C.L., was the pastor from 1946-79.
United Sound Systems
Franklin honored at historic studio
It's where where she recorded "Jumping Jack Flash," "Who's Zooming Who" and other hits.
Aretha at home
Granddaughter shares video
Victorie Franklin shared a video of her grandmother playing the piano 5 months before her death.
Tributes for Aretha
Fans say farewell to 'voice of Detroit'
Franklin was honored both as a musical trailblazer and as an advocate and role model.
Presidential endorsement
Obamas call Aretha 'one of a kind'
Former first family couldn't attend funeral, but still sent written message of praise.
Kid Rock tribute
Rock shares 'Rock Steady' memory
Kid Rock spoke glowingly of the time he performed with the Queen of Soul and her son, Teddy.
Celebrity tributes
Celebs, friends fete 'irreplaceable' Aretha
Some were close friends who shared personal photos and videos. Others were inspired by her.
Photo Gallery
Friends, fans pay respects
Local friends and family remember the late great Queen of Soul.
Battle with cancer
She defied odds of pancreatic cancer
She survived for nearly 8 years, defying one of medicine's most formidable opponents.
Honors and awards
A lifetime of honors for Franklin
Aretha Franklin received many honors in her storied career, from Grammys to medals and more.
Video: Impromptu show
Aretha goes acoustic at hotel
An impromptu performance in a hotel room in 2013, overlaid with pictures from her life
A signature sound
Aretha's essential recordings
Her best-known song is "Respect," but many other songs show her depth and skill as an artist.
Aretha on stage
Her greatest live performances
View a curated collection of Aretha Franklin’s greatest live performances
Photo Gallery
Aretha Franklin through the years
View a photographic history of the life and performances of The Queen of Soul
