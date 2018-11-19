Share This Story!
Associated Press
Published 6:20 a.m. ET Nov. 19, 2018 | Updated 7:22 a.m. ET Nov. 19, 2018
Dearborn – AAA Michigan says average gas prices statewide are down 12 cents in the past week to about $2.49 per gallon ahead of the Thanksgiving travel period.
The Dearborn-based auto club says early Monday the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline is at its lowest level since February amid continued declines in oil prices.
AAA says gas prices in Michigan for Thanksgiving are at its lowest level in two years.
The state’s highest average was $2.71 per gallon in the Marquette area. The lowest was in the Grand Rapids, Holland and Muskegon areas at $2.34 a gallon.
The Detroit-area’s average was down about 12 cents from a week ago to about $2.55.
AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.
