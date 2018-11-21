BJ's Wholesale Club (Photo: BJ's Wholesale Club)

An East Coast wholesale club is expanding into Southeast Michigan next year.

BJ's Wholesale, akin to a Costco or Sam's Club, said this week it is opening two warehouse locations with gas stations in Madison Heights and Taylor in 2019. The new stores would create 300 jobs, the Massachusetts-based publicly traded corporation said.

Both locations are just shy of 100,000 square feet and will offer produce, meat, baked goods and prepared dishes at wholesale prices for members. It offers digital coupons and online ordering with in-store pickup.

The Madison Heights store will be at 29101 John R Road, which is about a mile from the nearest Sam's Club and nearly two miles from a Costco.

In Taylor, BJ's will move into a new building in the Trader's Point development along the Eureka Road corridor by Interstate 75, where Menards opened in June. The location is about 3 miles from Sam's Club in Southgate.

Karl Ziomek, marketing and communications director for Taylor, said BJ's is joining one of the busiest development corridors in Michigan and fills the second big-box location planned for the 83-acre former Gibraltar Trade Center public market site.

"Bottom line, it means increased money, quality of life and more jobs," Ziomek said. "People have been screaming for a Costco or something like it. BJ's is going to have all kinds of offerings that are unique to them."

According to BJ's website, memberships start at $55 per year. That's slightly less than Costco Wholesale's $60 annual fee. Sam's Club memberships start at $45 per year.

The nearest BJ's Wholesale is in Avon, Ohio, west of Cleveland. The company operates 216 clubs and 136 gas stations in 16 states.

The Michigan stores will donate unsold products daily basis to local Feeding America member food banks.

A company spokesperson did not immediately return comment requests.



