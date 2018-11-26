Buy Photo AAA Michigan says average gas prices statewide are down 8 cents in the past week to about $2.40 per gallon amid continued declines in oil prices. (Photo: David Guralnick / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Dearborn – AAA Michigan says average gas prices statewide are down 8 cents in the past week to about $2.40 per gallon amid continued declines in oil prices.

The Dearborn-based auto club says early Monday the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline is at its lowest level of the year and 13 cents less than a year ago. AAA says gas prices in Michigan have declined 44 cents in the past 31 consecutive days.

The state’s highest average was $2.59 per gallon in the Marquette area. The lowest was in the Grand Rapids, Holland and Muskegon areas at $2.23 a gallon.

The Detroit-area’s average was down about 7 cents from a week ago to $2.48.

AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/2018/11/26/aaa-michigan-gas-prices-fall/38607263/