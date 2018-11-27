The California-bases skater shoe brand is hosting a pop-up store dubbed "House of Vans" Jan. 24-27 at the Jefferson School in Midtown/ (Photo: Vans)

Vans shoes are popping into Detroit next year.

The California-based skater shoe brand owned by North Carolina-based VF Corp. is hosting a pop-up store dubbed "House of Vans" Jan. 24-27 at the Jefferson School in Midtown, spokeswoman Dana Erickson confirmed.

#HouseOfVans is heading to Detroit the weekend of January 24th! Stay tuned for more info. pic.twitter.com/GuejiPumu7 — Vans (@VANS_66) November 27, 2018

Vans broke the news on Twitter Tuesday. According to its website, the four days of programming will include live music, art exhibitions and workshops and an indoor skatepark with skate clinics. The pop-up also will showcase various members of Detroit's creative community.

The event at 938 Selden will be free with an RSVP. More details are expected in the coming weeks.

The brand has House of Vans stores in Brooklyn, New York; Chicago; and Waterloo, London, and it holds pop-ups around the world.

bnoble@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/2018/11/27/vans-shoes-pop-up-store-detroit/2128239002/