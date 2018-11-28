Buy Photo Detroit Receiving Hospital is under inspection Wednesday after it failed a federal review in October when investigators found multiple cases involving contaminated instruments and other infection control violations, according to an inspection report released by the federal government Wednesday. (Photo: David Guralnick / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit Receiving Hospital is under inspection Wednesday after it failed a federal review in October when investigators found multiple cases involving contaminated instruments and other infection control violations, according to an inspection report released by the federal government Wednesday.

This comes just days after the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services released another report that found Harper University Hospital failed Oct. 18 inspections launched after complaints by physicians over poor quality of care at hospitals on the health system's Midtown campus.

In October, inspectors reviewed six cases of contaminated instrument events that occurred between Sept. 15 and Oct. 15 and concluded Detroit Receiving "failed to ensure that breaches in sterile processing of surgical instruments were documented, investigated and corrective measures implemented in coordination with the Infection Control Department..." for two patients reviewed.

The federal agency has informed both Detroit Medical Center hospitals that they are now subject to unannounced inspections by the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA). The DMC confirmed the state inspection at Detroit Receiving was already underway Wednesday morning.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has informed the DMC that federal funding for Harper and Detroit Receiving hospitals will be terminated if the problems aren't fixed.

It's the second time in more than two years that the DMC has been threatened with loss of Medicare and Medicaid dollars over problems with dirty surgical instruments.

A six-month Detroit News investigation published in August 2016 found the DMC had an 11-year history of problems with dirty surgical instruments at its five Midtown hospitals, endangering patients and causing surgeries to be canceled or delayed. The coverage spurred federal and state investigations that forced the health system to reconfigure their sterile processes.

"(Detroit Receiving Hospital) and Harper University Hospital expected and welcome the arrival of the surveyors following receipt of a letter from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) earlier this month notifying the hospitals that LARA would conduct a survey to evaluate compliance with health and safety requirements," DMC said in a statement Wednesday.

"CMS specified in the letter that the hospital was not required to submit an action plan. Yet, to demonstrate its commitment to swift action, the hospital immediately implemented a comprehensive action plan and elected to share it with CMS and LARA in advance of the survey," the DMC statement continued.

"We expect this survey to continue over the coming days, and the hospitals’ certification to treat federal program patients will continue without interruption throughout the survey process. Although surveyors have not yet arrived at Harper University Hospital, we will work with them when they do arrive. DMC remains committed to providing residents of Detroit with safe, accessible, quality care. This commitment is central to our mission and everything we stand for."

At Harper in October, inspectors observed flying insects, improperly stored surgical instruments, filthy floors and other problems, and they determined that hospital staff and management were not following infection control protocols developed just over two years ago in response to revelations about dirty surgical instruments at the DMC's five Detroit hospitals.

"We have determined that the deficiencies cited are significant and limit your hospital’s capacity to render adequate care and to ensure the health and safety of your patients," the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services informed the hospital in a letter sent Nov. 7 and obtained by The Detroit News late Monday.

The letter stated: "... Your hospital is no longer deemed to meet the Medicare Conditions of Participation."

The hospital inspections were conducted by the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs on behalf of the federal agency.

The reviews were triggered by reports in The News and other media that three cardiologists and the top doctor at DMC Heart Hospital were forced to resign after complaining about quality-of-care issues. Heart Hospital adjoins Harper and shares many of its facilities.

DMC's Children's Hospital of Michigan was also inspected in October in response to a complaint that was not related to issues raised by the cardiologists. Children's passed that inspection and was deemed compliant with federal regulations.

