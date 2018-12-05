Buy Photo Workers at the Westin Book Cadillac Hotel striked for nearly a month in October before reaching a deal with Marriott. Although they voted to strike, their counterparts at the Westin Detroit Metropolitan Aiport Hotel reached a deal Tuesday without walking off the job. (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Workers at the Westin Detroit Metropolitan Airport Hotel ratified a contract Tuesday, avoiding a strike.

Unite Here Local 24 negotiated with the Marriott-operated hotel for safe working conditions, raises, health care and benefits after workers approved a strike vote along with thousands of other Marriott International hotel workers across the nation.

“We’re incredibly pleased with this contract," Local 24 President Nia Winston said in a statement. "It will change workers’ lives at this hotel and the hotel industry in Detroit.”

Of the 140 workers Local 24 represents at the McNamara Terminal hotel, 95 percent approved the contract, which takes effect immediately.

In October, 96 percent of the workers had voted to strike, though they never did. Housekeepers, servers, cooks and other staffers at the Wayne County hotel cited workload and pay as central issues.

Marriott did not immediately respond to request for comment.

The deal for airport hotel employees follows strikes nationwide by 8,500 Marriott hotel workers, including at Detroit's Westin Book Cadillac. Workers there were on strike for nearly a month in October in the first Michigan hotel worker strike in decades. The union reached a deal with management on Nov. 3 that the union called "historic progress" concerning wages, healthcare, benefits and working conditions.

According to a union spokeswoman, more details on that deal are expected soon.

San Francisco workers on Monday were the last Marriott employees to end their strike.

