FILE- In this Tuesday, May 2, 2017, file photo, Verizon corporate signage is captured on a store in Manhattan's Midtown area, in New York. Verizon, which bought AOL and Yahoo in recent years, could be on the prowl for other entertainment properties. Verizon wants to challenge Google and Facebook in the huge and lucrative field of digital advertising — and having more content could help. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File) (Photo: Bebeto Matthews / AP)

New York – Verizon says 10,400 U.S. managers have accepted a voluntary buyout offered as the company seeks to trim costs to invest more into its push into the next-generation network known as 5G. That’s about 7 percent of its global workforce.

Verizon offered the buyouts to 44,000 employees earlier this year. The staffers taking the buyouts are mainly U.S.-based management staffers, excluding its Oath media business and staffers in some customer facing roles.

The New York company is in the midst of a cost-cutting program to save $10 billion over four years to help it invest in 5G technology. Those accepting the buyout will get up to 60 weeks of salary, bonus and benefits, depending on length of service.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/2018/12/10/verizon-managers-accept-buyout/38711383/