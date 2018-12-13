This photo illustration shows how the National Theatre façade might look within the Monroe Blocks development. (Photo: Bedrock)

Detroit — Bedrock will break ground Thursday on its $830 million Monroe Blocks development in the city's downtown.

The Monroe Blocks site is a mostly vacant two-square-block area bounded by Monroe, Bates, Cadillac Square and Randolph. Plans calls for 818,000-square-feet of office space, 170,000-square-feet of retail space and 482 residential units.

The project will include a 35-story office tower fronting Campus Martius, with a series of residential buildings containing retail space.

The former National Theatre, famed architect Albert Khan's lone surviving theater, will be partially demolished as part of the project. The theater's facade will be preserved and moved to Farmer and incorporated as a pedestrian archway.

Bedrock will share new renderings of the project at the ceremonial groundbreaking Thursday, which is expected to be attended by billionaire businessman Dan Gilbert, Mayor Mike Duggan and Wayne County Executive Warren Evans.

The groundbreaking on the Monroe Blocks comes a year after Bedrock celebrated the nearby groundbreaking of its $1 billion redevelopment of the former Hudson's site.

A rendering shows the Monroe Blocks development. Plans calls for 818,000-square-feet of office space, 170,000-square-feet of retail space and 482 residential units. (Photo: Bedrock)

