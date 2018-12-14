First look: The Shinola Hotel in Detroit
 Fullscreen

The eight-story Shinola Hotel at 1400 Woodward in downtown Detroit is preparing for its public opening on January 2, 2019. The boutique hotel has 129 guest rooms plus 16,000 square feet for shops, bars and food.
The eight-story Shinola Hotel at 1400 Woodward in downtown Detroit is preparing for its public opening on January 2, 2019. The boutique hotel has 129 guest rooms plus 16,000 square feet for shops, bars and food. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
A seating area with a large fireplace is a feature of the main lobby of the Shinola Hotel, which will open January 2, 1019 in downtown Detroit. The space features the building's original staircase.
A seating area with a large fireplace is a feature of the main lobby of the Shinola Hotel, which will open January 2, 1019 in downtown Detroit. The space features the building’s original staircase. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
A guest suite at the Shinola Hotel. Rates start at $195 per night.
A guest suite at the Shinola Hotel. Rates start at $195 per night. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
A bath tub and shower combination inside a guest suite.
A bath tub and shower combination inside a guest suite. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
The new Shinola Hotel is a venture between the Detroit-based watch and leather goods manufacturer and Quicken Loans founder Dan Gilbert's real-estate firm, Bedrock.
The new Shinola Hotel is a venture between the Detroit-based watch and leather goods manufacturer and Quicken Loans founder Dan Gilbert's real-estate firm, Bedrock. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Guests will check in here, at the hotel's reception desk.
Guests will check in here, at the hotel's reception desk. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
The main lobby of the Shinola Hotel.
The main lobby of the Shinola Hotel. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
An eating area is located near the lobby.
An eating area is located near the lobby. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
An historical staircase is part of the rival and leads to an upstairs lounge and guest reception area.
An historical staircase is part of the rival and leads to an upstairs lounge and guest reception area. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
An upstairs lounge and guest reception area at the Shinola Hotel.
An upstairs lounge and guest reception area at the Shinola Hotel. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
An upstairs lounge and guest reception area at the Shinola Hotel.
An upstairs lounge and guest reception area at the Shinola Hotel. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Vintage signage is seen in an upstairs lounge and guest reception area.
Vintage signage is seen in an upstairs lounge and guest reception area. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
A steel and wood railing leads to the upper guest rooms.
A steel and wood railing leads to the upper guest rooms. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
A small library is tucked into an area outside guest rooms of the Shinola Hotel.
A small library is tucked into an area outside guest rooms of the Shinola Hotel. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Many different room configurations are offered. This one has a queen bed.
Many different room configurations are offered. This one has a queen bed. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
The custom vanity and shower inside a guest room.
The custom vanity and shower inside a guest room. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
This guest suite includes a large television mounted on the wall.
This guest suite includes a large television mounted on the wall. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Workouts come with a view on the treadmills and other exercise equipment at the Shinola Hotel.
Workouts come with a view on the treadmills and other exercise equipment at the Shinola Hotel. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Leather covering and stitching cushion the pillars in the exercise and fitness center.
Leather covering and stitching cushion the pillars in the exercise and fitness center. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
An expanded dining room is available for private gatherings at the Shinola Hotel.
An expanded dining room is available for private gatherings at the Shinola Hotel. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
The bar and lounge at the San Morello restaurant inside the Shinola Hotel.
The bar and lounge at the San Morello restaurant inside the Shinola Hotel. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Carli Goltowski, owner of Good Neighbor, works at the newly opened store on December 7, 2018.
Carli Goltowski, owner of Good Neighbor, works at the newly opened store on December 7, 2018. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
The Good Neighbor is a men's and women's clothing and accessories store inside the Shinola Hotel.
The Good Neighbor is a men's and women's clothing and accessories store inside the Shinola Hotel. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Emily Bernstein, owner of The Velvet Tower, a pop-up store in Capitol Park in downtown Detroit, will soon move into a new space in the Shinola Hotel.
Emily Bernstein, owner of The Velvet Tower, a pop-up store in Capitol Park in downtown Detroit, will soon move into a new space in the Shinola Hotel. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
    Detroit — The time is ticking down for the opening of the Shinola Hotel.

    With the finishing touches being put on one of the most-anticipated overnight destinations in the city's downtown, The Detroit News toured the hotel ahead of the Jan. 2 public opening.

    Located in the lower Woodward Avenue shopping district, the Shinola already features several businesses in its 16,000-square-foot ground-floor space for food, beverage and retail.

    The venture between the Detroit-based watch and leather goods manufacturer and Quicken Loans founder Dan Gilbert's real-estate firm, Bedrock, began taking reservations this week for its 129 guest rooms that feature more than 50 configurations. Rates start at $195 per night.

    "The team’s been working incredibly hard on this project," Bedrock spokeswoman Whitney Eichinger said. "Everyone is excited about what this will mean for Detroit."

    The eight-floor hotel, operated by Mac&Lo Hospitality Management & Consulting, combines the restored buildings of the T.B. Rayl & Co. department store and a former Singer sewing-machine store with three new buildings. It also includes a ballroom and a glass-enclosed garden conservatory.

    San Morello, the first of three restaurants in the Shinola from chef Andrew Carmellini and his NoHo Hospitality Group, joined locations for outfitter Madewell, local juice bar Drought and the hotel's namesake. The Italian restaurant opens to the public Tuesday.

    Eichinger said the Shinola Hotel places "quality craftsmanship and flawless service at its foundation."

    Each room features custom millwork and wallpaper inspired by Shinola audio equipment and patterns found during the renovation process. Guests' keys also may look different than a typical hotel's

    “Instead of getting your traditional hotel keys, the rectangular ones that you see," said Andrew Leber, vice president of hospitality for Bedrock, "we’re doing effectively a copy of the technology in those keys, but they look like real keys.”

    The Shinola's public living room space features the building’s original staircase and fabric print artwork covers the lobby’s walls. “Everything we’ve done on this project is frankly is not traditional, intentionally so,” Leber said.
     
    The guest rooms mirror elements of the building’s historic details. Marble-pattern wallpaper found during demolition was reproduced and placed inside the bathrooms, Leber said.
     
    Shinola’s brand is also evident in the design.  The bathroom faucet handles mimics the four rivets found on the back of a Shinola case back. “If you’re wearing the watch you’d see that level of detail,” Leber said. “It’s all about the attention to detail.” 
     
    A seventh-floor guest room boasts the hotel’s automated drapery system. “You could control it by the bedside because otherwise you’d be pulling drapes for days trying to get comfortable for bed,” he said. 
     
    Guests can lounge in Detroit-themed boxing robes. 

    Leber said a team of 100 from Gachot Studios and Kraemer Design Group carefully selected every piece of art and furniture.  “Everything is in the details," he said.

    bnoble@detroitnews.com

    Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/2018/12/14/take-early-look-inside-detroits-shinola-hotel/2315795002/