A member of the family that owns Crain's Detroit Business has started the week off as the publication's new publisher.

KC Crain, 39, was appointed to the top post at the business trade weekly newspaper, according to an article published on its web site last week. He started his duties as publisher on Monday, officials said.

Crain will also continue to serve as president of the paper's parent company, Crain Communications, they also said. He is a member of the third generation of the family that owns the company.

The company also announced other key appointments at its publications in Detroit, Cleveland, Chicago and New York:

Lisa Rudy, 55, director of sales for Crain's Detroit Business and Crain's Cleveland Business, has been named associate publisher for both titles. Rudy joined Crain's in 2016 and previously was general sales manager at WWJ 950 AM.

Kristin Bull, 45, custom publishing director for Crain's Detroit Business, will assume additional responsibility for content strategy for Crain events in Detroit in 2019. Bull joined Crain's in 2013 and previosly was an editor at the Kansas City Star.

Frank Sennett, 50, director of custom publishing and digital strategy for Crain's Chicago Business, has been named director of digital products and strategy for all four city titles. Sennett joined Crain's Chicago Business in 2014 as head of digital strategy. He was interim COO of RogerEbert.com

Mary Kramer remains group publisher overseeing the four Crain city titles.

