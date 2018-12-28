Share This Story!
MI Dream Home: $2.2M log cabin in Sault Ste. Marie
This 9,500 square-foot cabin in Michigan's Upper Peninsula is nestled on 380 acres of land.
MI Dream Home: $2.2M log cabin in Sault Ste. Marie
Call it luxury lumberjack lodging.
A 9,500 square-foot log home for sale in Sault Ste. Marie that sits on 380 acres of meadows, hay fields and pastures, has two fireplaces — one made from boulders and stone — and a horse barn.
The asking price for the two-story, single-family house located on South Riverside Drive near East 10 Mile Road is $2.25 million.
“There’s a lot to this home,” said Diane Patrick of Coldwell Banker Schmidt Realtors in Cedarville. “You’d never know of its grandeur since it’s tucked away on its own winding gravel driveway.”
In addition to its views of woods, meadows and fields, 1.5 miles of the Charlotte River runs through the property.
Built in 2001, it has five bedrooms, five bathrooms, a great room with a 36-foot vaulted ceiling and a boulder fireplace that has twin cascading waterfalls. Patrick said it took two years to build the fireplace with 475 tons of boulders. The family room has a second, smaller fireplace.
The kitchen and adjacent dining room and the hallway all have heated flagstone floors, she said.
There’s also an attached three-car garage with a bonus room on its second floor that has been used as an exercise room.
Patrick said the property is ideal for keeping horses. It has a pole barn that comes with two horse stables and a fenced horse pasture.
The home also has a large flagstone patio for hosting large events.
It’s about a 12-mile drive from the home to downtown Sault Ste. Marie and about a 20-mile drive to Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, Canada.
See the listing here.
