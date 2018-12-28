In a Dec. 5, 2005 file photo, a shopper heads into the Sears department store at the Richmond Towne Center mall in Richmond Heights, Ohio. Sears Holdings Inc.'s statement Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, said that Sears and Kmart have evicted some Trump-branded items from their online stores, but won't specify how many and emphasize that hundreds of products are still available through its third-party online marketplace. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta, File) (Photo: AMY SANCETTA, ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Two more Michigan Sears stores, including the location at Twelve Oaks Mall in Novi, are closing, the company said Friday.

Hours ahead of the deadline for bids to keep the company out of Chapter 11 bankruptcy, Sears Holdings Corp. said it had informed employees at 80 Kmart and Sears stores nationwide that they are closing in late March 2019.

Sears did not specify how the locations were selected. A spokesman was not immediately available.

The list includes the Sears store at the Novi mall as well as a location in Muskegon and its auto center. No Michigan Kmart stores were listed.

The closures will leave nine remaining traditional Sears stores in Michigan: Ann Arbor, Battle Creek, Grandville, Lansing, Lincoln Park, Livonia, Portage, Saginaw and Westland.

Liquidation sales are expected to begin in two weeks.

Sears filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in October, when it announced it was closing 142 unprofitable stores including four in Michigan.

The company was accepting acquisition bids until 4 p.m. Friday. Sears chairman Eddie Lampert and his ESL Holdings filed a $4.6 billion nonbinding offer earlier this month for 500 of the company's stores.

bnoble@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/2018/12/28/sears-closing-twelve-oaks-mall-muskegon-stores-michigan/2433436002/