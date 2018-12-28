US stocks open with modest gains
New York – Stocks are opening higher Friday as U.S. markets try to maintain the momentum from a late-day rally on Thursday.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 61 points to 23,199, while the S&P 500 gained 5 points to 2,493. The Nasdaq slipped 2 points to 6,576.
On Thursday, the Dow erased a 600 point loss and finished with a gain of 260 points. The swing was indicative of the volatility that has gripped the stock market throughout December.
Even with recent gains, the Dow and S&P 500 are down around 9 percent for the month.
Tesla rose about 2 percent after naming two independent directors to its board under an agreement with federal regulators.
U.S. benchmark oil rose 1.1 percent to $45.08 a barrel, giving a modest boost to energy stocks.
