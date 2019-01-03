Specialist Mario Picone, center, works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. (Photo: Richard Drew / AP)

New York – Stocks are widening their losses on Wall Street after Apple warned of a steep slowdown in iPhone sales in China.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank more than 500 points in morning trading Thursday.

Apple gave up 9.2 percent following its announcement late Wednesday, which struck a raw nerve with investors.

More: Waning iPhone demand highlights Chinese consumer anxiety

Technology companies in particular, which rely heavily on sales to China, have been slumping in recent months out of fears of a slowdown there China.

Chipmakers and suppliers of phone parts also fell. Skyworks Solutions fell 7.7 percent and Qorvo gave up 8.3 percent.

The Dow lost 528 points, or 2.3 percent, to 22,827.

The broader S&P 500 fell 50 points, or 2 percent, to 2,460.

The Nasdaq fell 164 points, or 2.5 percent, to 6,500.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/2019/01/03/financial-markets/38836367/