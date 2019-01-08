Detroit's casinos report record-breaking earnings for 2018
Detroit’s three casinos have reported a record-breaking $1.44 billion in combined revenue in 2018. That’s up $20 million from the previous record of $1.42 billion in 2011, according to the Michigan Gaming Control Board.
MGM Grand Detroit had the highest market share among the trio, reporting $619.2 million in annual revenue. That figure surpasses a previous record of $604.9 million in 2012. MGM's annual revenue is up 4.6 percent from 2017.
Also experiencing historic earnings was MotorCity Casino, reporting an annual revenue of $489.7 million. The casino’s previous revenue record was $480.2 million in 2007. MotorCity’s revenue increased 2.3 percent from 2017.
Greektown Casino reported $335.2 million in revenue in 2018, lower than its record $352.8 million in 2011. However, Greektown’s revenue was up 1.7 percent from 2017.
The three casinos reported an overall 3.1 percent increase from 2017. Slots earned the casinos $1.17 billion, 81 percent of the revenue, while table games brought in $272 million, 19 percent of the revenue.
The three casinos reported making $117 million in gaming tax payments to the state of Michigan in 2018, up from $113.4 million in 2017. They also reported making $182.9 million in wagering taxes and development agreement payments to the city of Detroit in 2018.
