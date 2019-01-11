Detroit – DTE Energy says it will replace 7,500 high-tech electricity meters to ensure they’re not transmitting information against the wishes of customers.

The so-called smart meters have been installed across DTE’s service territory in southeastern Michigan. They allow the utility to collect electricity usage without sending someone to each home. But some customers with the new meter are willing to pay roughly $10 a month to have someone read it.

Spokesman Pete Ternes says DTE found 12 percent of meters on the opt-out list were still transmitting data. The utility told state regulators it will replace all 7,500 meters this year and ensure they don’t have transmitting equipment inside.

The deal was part of a recent settlement with regulators over problems with shut-offs. Ternes says the meters were a separate issue.

