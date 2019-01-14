Share This Story!
AAA: Gas prices in Michigan rise 6 cents
Prices in the Detroit area were about $2.09 per gallon, up about 7 cents from a week ago
Associated Press
Published 6:15 a.m. ET Jan. 14, 2019 | Updated 7:16 a.m. ET Jan. 14, 2019
Dearborn – AAA Michigan says average gas prices statewide are up about 6 cents in the past week to about $2.15 per gallon.
The Dearborn-based auto club says Monday the average price for self-serve regular unleaded is about 57 cents less than a year ago.
The state’s highest average was about $2.22 a gallon in the Jackson and Lansing areas. The lowest average was about $2.07 in the Traverse City area.
Prices in the Detroit area were about $2.09 per gallon, up about 7 cents from a week ago.
AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.
