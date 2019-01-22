Dearborn – AAA Michigan says average gas prices statewide are relatively flat from a week ago at about $2.12 per gallon.

The Dearborn-based auto club says Tuesday the average price for self-serve regular unleaded is about 47 cents less than a year ago. AAA’s usual Monday report was published a day later this week due to the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday

The state’s highest average was about $2.22 a gallon in the Traverse City area. The lowest average was about $2.08 in the Lansing area.

Prices in the Detroit area were about $2.10 per gallon, up about 3 cents from a week ago.

AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.

