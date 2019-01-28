Buy Photo AAA Michigan says average gas prices statewide are up about 10 cents from a week ago to about $2.17 per gallon. (Photo: David Guralnick / The Detroit News)

Dearborn – AAA Michigan says average gas prices statewide are up about 10 cents from a week ago to about $2.17 per gallon.

The Dearborn-based auto club says Monday the average price for self-serve regular unleaded is about 47 cents less than a year ago.

The state’s highest average was about $2.21 a gallon in the Grand Rapids, Muskegon and Holland areas. The lowest average was about $2.09 in the Traverse City area.

Prices in the Detroit area were about $2.12 per gallon, up about 6 cents from a week ago.

AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.

