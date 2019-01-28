Buy Photo Chemical Bank and TCF Bank (Photo: Photo illustration, The Detroit News)

Detroit — Chemical Bank plans to merge with and rename itself as TCF Bank to create one of the largest banks in the country, the companies said Monday. The new entity would be headquartered in Detroit.

Pending approval of the merger, the new TCF Financial Corp. would be twice as large as Chemical Financial Corp. with $45 billion in assets and a $7 billion market cap.

That would make it one of the largest 50 banks in the country, nearly returning Detroit to the stature it once held in the financial industry when Comerica Bank was based here. When Comerica, which traces its Detroit roots to 1949, moved its headquarters to Dallas, Texas, in 2007, it had $58 billion in assets (about $72 billion today). It left Ally Financial Inc. as the only major bank still based in the city.

"(The merger) will provide much more robust opportunity for Detroit and Michigan," Chemical Financial Corp. Chairman Gary Torgow told The Detroit News on Monday.

"It'll bring more people, more talent, more high-paying jobs. It's been a long time since we had a headquarters in downtown. We've found great partners in TCF. Their CEO, Craig Dahl, understood how important Detroit and Michigan is. We're high on the state of Michigan. They're high on it, too."

The merger would double the number of branches in southeast Michigan for the banks’ customers, move more jobs to Detroit and "expand (Chemical Financial Corp.’s) vision" to build its 20-story headquarters in the city, Torgow said.

The move also could allow the bank to grow its philanthropic efforts in the community. In December, the company pledged $5 million over the next five years to Detroit’s Neighborhood Strategic Fund.

The deal between Detroit-based Chemical and Wayzata, Minnesota-based TCF is an "all-stock merger of equals," according to a news release. It would grow TCF’s presence in the Midwest and expand Chemical’s footprint west.

Combined, the banks represent $34 billion in total deposits and more than 500 branches across nine states, including in four of the top 10 Midwest markets.

“With a shared strategic vision and increased scale and capabilities, our two complementary banking platforms will be positioned to better serve our customers and communities,” Torgow said.

The transaction is projected to deliver 17 percent and 31 percent earnings per share accretion to Chemical and to TCF by 2020 respectively. TCF shareholders will receive 0.5081 shares of Chemical common stock for each share of TCF common stock they own. Upon completion of the deal, TCF and Chemical shareholders will own 54 percent and 46 percent of the combined company, respectively.

The deal is expected to save approximately $180 million by 2020 with "minimal reductions in branches," according to the companies.

"We are confident that this merger will enhance our ability to deliver stronger and more sustainable growth and greater value creation than either company could achieve alone," Dahl said in the news release. "We believe the combined company will also create new opportunities for our employees and enable us to attract and retain top talent."

The companies have decided to use the TCF name, a brand familiar to Detroit but has more reach outside Chemical’s core markets. It also could reduce confusion in the financial community with New York City’s Chemical Bank that acquired and was renamed as Chase Bank in the 1990s.

TCF has 6,000 employees and Chemical has 3,500. Torgow said the new company will have more than 9,000 employees across the country and there would be more employees in Michigan than there is now. The company has said previously it plans to add neighborhood branches in Detroit.

Chemical Bank leaders would retain three of the top four positions under the deal. Torgow would continue to chair the bank holding company. Chemical Financial Corp. CEO Dave Provost would chair the new bank board, and Chemical Bank CEO Thomas Shafer would be president and chief operating officer of the new bank.

Dahl would lead the new holding company and bank and work from Detroit and Minnesota. The two banks would split board seats evenly.

Buy Photo Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, left, introduces Gary Torgow, chairman of Chemical Financial Corp., in July when the bank announced plans to move its headquarters to downtown Detroit. (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)

The merger plans follow Chemical’s July announcement that it is moving its headquarters from Midland to downtown Detroit. That includes the construction of a 400,000-square-foot mixed-use development at Woodward Avenue and West Elizabeth Street near Comerica Park, the Fillmore Detroit and the new Little Caesars Enterprises Inc. headquarters. The new building, which is being financed with no public funds, will include retail, offices, parking and luxury condominiums.

The $60 million investment was expected to bring more than 500 jobs to the city, some from various location scattered throughout southeast Michigan. Chemical has office space at 333 W. Fort St. where employees have begun to move in the meantime. The announcement of the move came with news that Chemical also would be the city’s primary banking partner for management of the city’s operating deposit accounts.

Chemical will retain its Midland workforce of more than 500 and continue to hold operations centers there as well as in Minneapolis and Chicago, Torgow said. Most of the bank's executive leadership is based in Troy. They will move downtown Detroit once the building is completed in 24 to to 30 months, Torgow said.

Chemical Bank traces its history back to 1917. It has 212 banking offices primarily in Michigan, northeast Ohio and northern Indiana.

The bank has closed a number of acquisitions since 2014 when it bought Traverse City-based Northwestern Bancorp Inc. for $121 million. It acquired Coldwater-based Monarch Community Bancorp Inc. for $27.2 million in 2015. Later that year, it paid $187.4 million for Holland-based Lake Michigan Financial Corp.

Chemical merged with Troy-based Talmer Bancorp Inc. in a transaction valued at $1.7 billion in 2016, making it the largest bank headquartered and operating branch offices in Michigan. At that time, Torgow became its chairman.

Chemical had $21.5 billion in assets at the end of December. In 2018, its net income was $284 million, the bank reported Monday.

TCF Bank’s beginnings date to 1923. It has 315 locations in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, South Dakota and Wisconsin. Through its subsidiaries, it conducts commercial leasing and equipment financing in all 50 states and commercial inventory financing in all 50 states and Canada.

Most of TCF’s expansion has been through opening new branches, though it has made a few acquisitions including Ann Arbor-based Great Lakes Bancorp Inc. for $195 million in 1994. More recently it bought California indirect auto lender Gateway One Lending & Finance LLC in 2011 and residential mortgage lender Rubicon Mortgage Advisors LLC, which had offices in Minnesota and North Dakota, in 2017.

TCF had $22.9 billion in total assets at the end of September. In 2017, its net income was $925 million. The bank is scheduled to report its yearly earnings Wednesday.

The merger is expected to close in the late third or early fourth quarter of 2019.

bnoble@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/2019/01/28/chemical-bank-tcf-bank-merger/2698636002/