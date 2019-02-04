AAA: Gas prices in Michigan decline 1 cent
Dearborn – AAA Michigan says average gas prices statewide are down about 1 cent from a week ago to about $2.15 per gallon.
The Dearborn-based auto club says Monday the average price for self-serve regular unleaded is about 52 cents less than a year ago. AAA says last month saw the cheapest average January gas prices in three years.
The state’s highest average was about $2.24 a gallon in the Marquette area. The lowest average was about $2.10 in the Flint and Jackson areas.
Prices in the Detroit area were about $2.17 per gallon, up about 5 cents from a week ago.
AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.
