The Gannett Co.headquarters sign stands in McLean, Va. The publisher of USA Today and other newspapers including the Detroit Free Press is rejecting a $1.36 billion buyout from a hedge-fund backed media group with a history of taking over newspapers and slashing jobs. (Photo: Jacquelyn Martin / AP)

McLean, Va. – The publisher of USA Today and other newspapers is rejecting a $1.36 billion buyout from a hedge-fund backed media group with a history of taking over newspapers and slashing jobs.

MNG Enterprises, better known as Digital First Media, made its unsolicited bid of $12 per share last month.

Gannett Co. said Monday that its board determined the offer undervalued the company and it isn’t in the best interests of the company or its shareholders. It was a unanimous vote.

The newspaper industry is consolidating as the media market grows increasingly fragmented. In recent weeks companies including Gannett, Verizon and Buzzfeed have announced layoffs.

Digital First has a reputation for stringent, painful cost-cutting. Its biggest shareholder is Alden Global Capital LLC, a New York hedge fund that invests in distressed companies.

Digital First is one of the biggest U.S. newspaper chains, with about 200 papers and other publications, including The Detroit News, the Denver Post and the Boston Herald.

Gannett publishes more than 100 papers around the country, including USA Today; the Detroit Free Press; the Record in New Jersey; the Tennessean in Nashville; the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel; the El Paso Times; the Des Moines Register; and the Arizona Republic.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/2019/02/04/gannett-turns-digital-first-media-buyout-offer/39002687/