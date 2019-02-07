DTE Energy Co. reported nearly flat earnings of $1.1 billion for 2018. (Photo: Detroit News file)

DTE Energy Co. said Thursday its net income for 2018 was nearly flat year over year at $1.1 billion after a hot summer helped make up for a wet and warm fourth quarter.

The Detroit-based utility reported a 33 percent decrease in fourth-quarter net income to $191 million after Michigan residents used less electricity and its nonutility operations sustained losses. DTE also said it is acquiring a natural gas pipeline in Northwest Ohio to bolster its nonutility segment.

In 2018, earnings were $6.17 per diluted share, down 2 percent.

DTE Electric saw a 61 percent decrease in reported earnings in the fourth quarter to $56 million. For the full year, the segment increased operating earnings 8 percent to $669 million from higher rates and warmer weather.

In the fourth quarter, DTE Gas grew 17 percent to $63 million, despite rate decreases and above average temperatures. For the full year, the utility's earnings grew 3 percent to $664 million from cool winter weather early in 2018.

The greatest loss in earnings for the most recent quarter, however, came from the company's gas storage and pipelines business with a 69 percent drop from $154 million to $47 million. In 2018, the operations earned $235 million, a decrease of 15 percent.

Its power and industrial projects also fell to $15 million, a 56 percent change. The operations earned 17 percent more than the previous year with $161 million in earnings.

After losing $25 million in its energy trading business in the fourth quarter of 2017, however, the company earned $25 million over the same period in 2018, benefitted by natural gas expansion projects. Energy trading's earnings over the full year decreased 46 percent to $39 million.

DTE said Monday the NEXUS Gas Transmission system, a joint venture with Enbridge, signed an agreement to purchase Generation Pipeline, an existing 24-inch, 23-mile pipeline that can deliver up to 355 million cubic feet per day of natural gas to industrial customers in Northwest Ohio with the potential to grow into the Toledo industrial corridor.

The purchase price is between $150 and $200 million, according to the company. The acquisition follows service starting of the joint venture's new 255-mile NEXUS pipeline last year.

"The decision to purchase Generation Pipeline is consistent with our growth plans for NEXUS and aligns with our commitment to enable large industrial customers in the region to access clean, low-cost natural gas," DTE Gerry Anderson said in a news release.

The company reaffirmed its 2019 operating earnings per share guidance of $5.97 to $6.33. DTE's shares are up 16 percent over the past year. Its stock closed at $117.08 per share Wednesday.

