A Lear Corp. joint venture is laying off 175 employees at a manufacturing plant in Detroit.

Integrated Manufacturing & Assembly, an automotive seating systems manufacturer, filed a letter with the state of Michigan this week, declaring the layoff is expected to be for an "indefinite period of greater than six months" due to a "program loss."

The layoff is expected to take effect in stages from April 7 to May 31, according to the letter from Human Resources Manager Che' L. Sims.

United Automotive Workers Local 155 represents the manufacturing workers at the facility and have bumping rights. Its leadership along with Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan have been notified, according to the letter. Neither Integrated Manufacturing & Assembly nor Lear could be reached immediately for comment.

The layoffs come after General Motors Co. said in November it plans to idle five underutilized North American plants, including Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly. Production of the Buick LaCrosse and Chevrolet Volt there ends March 1 with the lines for the Cadillac CT6 and Chevrolet Impala halting June 1.

Lordstown Assembly in Ohio also is slated to end assembly of the Chevrolet Cruze March 1. GM began laying off 4,000 salaried employees this week in its efforts to cut its salaried workforce by 15 percent or roughly 8,000 positions as a part of a larger restructuring of the automaker's global operations.

Integrated Manufacturing & Assembly and sister company Advanced Assembly are joint ventures held by Comer Holdings LLC and Lear, both based in Southfield. Together, the companies generate more than $1 billion in annual sales and employ approximately 1,600 people. IMA also has plants in Highland Park as well as Arlington, Texas, and Louisville, Kentucky.

