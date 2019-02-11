Richard Barry speaks as Toys"R"Us unveiled its highly anticipated 2014 Holiday Hot Toy List in this September 16, 2014 file photo. Barry, a former Toys R Us executive and now CEO of the new company called Tru Kids Inc., is exploring freestanding stores, shops within existing stores as well as e-commerce. (Photo: Dave Kotinsky / Getty Images, file)

New York – Toys R Us fans in the U.S. will see the iconic brand re-emerge in some form by this holiday season.

Richard Barry, a former Toys R Us executive and now CEO of the new company called Tru Kids Inc., is exploring freestanding stores, shops within existing stores as well as e-commerce.

Tru Kids, owned by former investors of Toys R Us, will manage the Toys R Us, Babies R Us and Geoffrey brands.

Toys R Us liquidated its businesses last year in the U.S. as well as several other regions including United Kingdom. Outside the U.S. Toys R Us continues to operate about 800 stores.

Tru Kids, based in Parsippany, New Jersey, will work with licensing partners to open 70 stores this year in Asia, India and Europe.

