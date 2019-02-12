US Undersecretary for International Affairs David Malpass (C) leaves a hotel with members of a negotiation team on the way to trade talks in Beijing on February 12, 2019. - Negotiators headed to a second day of trade talks on February 12, hoping to reach a deal before the March 1 deadline set by Donald Trump as the IMF warned of a possible global economic "storm". (Photo: GREG BAKER / AFP/Getty Images)

Washington – President Donald Trump says if the United States and China are close to a trade deal, he might let slide a March 2 deadline to further boost tariffs on Chinese goods.

Trump said Tuesday that he’s not inclined to do that, but that if the two countries are nearing a deal, he might let the deadline “slide for a little while.”

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and trade representative Robert Lighthizer are in Beijing for talks to resolve the costly trade war.

The president hiked tariffs on $250 billion of Chinese goods over complaints that it steals or pressures U.S. companies to hand over technology in return for market access. The U.S. plans to further boost tariffs on $200 billion in goods barring a deal before the March 2 deadline.

