Consumer prices were unchanged in January, as lower gasoline prices offset the rising costs of housing, clothing and medical care. (Photo: AP)

Washington – Consumer prices were unchanged in January, as lower gasoline prices offset the rising costs of housing, clothing and medical care.

The Labor Department said the consumer price index rose only 1.6 percent last month from a year earlier.

Inflation has been tempered by a 10.1 percent plunge over the past 12 months in prices at the gas pump. But housing expenses – the dominant part of the index – have risen 3.2 percent.

Excluding the volatile energy and food categories, core prices increased 0.2 percent for the fifth month in a row. For the third straight month, core prices were up 2.2 percent from a year ago.

On a monthly basis, clothing costs jumped 1.1 percent, the largest gain in 11 months. Medical care services rose 0.3 percent on a monthly basis, as did housing costs.

The relatively modest level of inflation suggests that recent wage gains have not spurred higher inflation. The Federal Reserve has been cautious on plans to increase interest rates, after four hikes to a key short-term rate in 2018 after deficit-financed tax cuts caused economic growth to accelerate. But amid signs of slowing growth despite robust hiring and a 4 percent unemployment rate, the relatively low level of inflation has reduced pressure for the Fed to continue increasing rates.

The Fed targets inflation at 2 percent.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/2019/02/13/us-consumer-prices-flat-january/39050909/