Passengers make their way through the McNamara Terminal at Detroit Metro Airport in this Dec. 23, 2010 file photo. Major U.S. airlines say they will soon change their ticketing process to give passengers an option to identifying themselves as male or female.

Dallas – Major U.S. airlines say they will soon change their ticketing process to give passengers an option to identifying themselves as male or female.

The gender option on airline sites will soon include choices such as “Mx.” or “undisclosed.”

The airlines say they are making the change to be more inclusive in dealing with a diverse population of travelers.

American, Delta and United confirmed Friday that they are in the process of updating their booking tools to add such an option. They said the change will be made in the next several weeks.

