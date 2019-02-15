Share This Story!
Airlines to give customers ‘nonbinary’ gender choice
The gender option on airline sites will soon include choices such as “Mx.” or “undisclosed”
David Koenig, AP Airlines Writer
Published 3:37 p.m. ET Feb. 15, 2019 | Updated 3:48 p.m. ET Feb. 15, 2019
Dallas – Major U.S. airlines say they will soon change their ticketing process to give passengers an option to identifying themselves as male or female.
The airlines say they are making the change to be more inclusive in dealing with a diverse population of travelers.
American, Delta and United confirmed Friday that they are in the process of updating their booking tools to add such an option. They said the change will be made in the next several weeks.
