Buy Photo Cobo Center. (Photo11: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)

Cobo Center has awarded its naming rights to Chemical Bank, officials said Wednesday, signalling a new identity for the 59-year-old landmark in downtown Detroit.

The Detroit Regional Convention Facility Authority announcement comes as the convention center's name has come under fire for policies its namesake Albert Cobo enacted as mayor that some have called racist. A new name will be announced by the end of 2019.

“This is the kind of unique collaboration and long-term commitment to the city of Detroit and greater region that can make a real, meaningful difference for Michiganders," Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a news release.

No dollar amount immediately was provided for Chemical's acquisition of the naming rights, though Cobo Center general manager Claude Molinari told The Detroit News in November negotiations were for a seven-figure deal.

“Our announcement today gives us all an important message: that public-private partnerships work, and that we continue to dedicate ourselves to serving the customers of this great center and to the rebuilding of a truly great American city,” said Larry Alexander, the authority's chairman. “There could not be a better partner than Chemical Bank.”

The bank's investment further signals its commitment to the city of Detroit since Chemical Financial Corp. said it would move its headquarters from Midland to downtown last summer.

The announcement was bolstered in January when Chemical said it intended to merge with TCF Financial Corp. and adopt the latter company's name. The merged company's base of operations would move from Wayzata, Minnesota, to the 20-story, $60 million building Chemical is designing at Elizabeth Street and Woodward Avenue.

“Today’s announcement continues to build on our bank’s investment in the city, its neighborhoods, the region and our state,” Gary Torgow, Chemical Financial chairman, said in a news release. “[W]e look forward to contributing to make this Center a vibrant destination for our city and our region for many years to come.”

Subject to shareholder and regulatory approval, the merger is expected to be completed in the third or fourth quarter of 2019. The convention center's new name is expected to reflect the name of the merged bank, though the center has decided to remove the Cobo sign and bust as soon as possible.

Built by the city and opened in 1960, the 723,000-square-foot convention center, then dubbed Cobo Hall, was named after former Mayor Albert E. Cobo.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan raised the prospect of the name change during a speech at the Mackinac Policy Conference last year. Duggan, a Democrat, has said that the tenure of Cobo, a Republican, was about "government by exclusion."

Calls to purge Cobo’s name from the facility arose as cities across the country began debating the fate of controversial statues in public places. At the same time, the convention center’s board said it had been exploring the option of marketing naming rights for nearly a year before Duggan raised the idea.

The authority hired firms in August 2017 to search for clients to buy the rights to name the center. It's a move that's similar to Rock Ventures and Quicken Loans Chairman and founder Dan Gilbert buying naming rights to the QLine streetcar system.

Cobo was Detroit’s mayor from 1950 until he died of a heart attack on Sept. 12, 1957, while completing his final two-year term. He was 63.

The businessman has been heavily criticized for spearheading urban renewal projects that razed black neighborhoods. He was lambasted throughout his career by civil rights groups that accused him of moving too slowly in response to harassment and police brutality against the city’s black residents and for continuing the city’s longstanding housing segregation policy.

Torgow, a Detroit native, has led efforts to invest in the city and its neighborhoods. Since 2014, Chemical's leadership has pledged $1 million over five years to help renovate homes in the neighborhood surrounding Marygrove College. It also offers up to $2,500 in closing cost assistance to low- and moderate-income households in the city.

In December, Chemical joined six other corporations to pledge $5 million each over five years to the city's Strategic Neighborhood Fund for affordable housing, parks and more. The bank also plans to add neighborhood branches in Detroit.

The Detroit Regional Convention Facility Authority, a board comprised of five representatives from the state of Michigan, the city of Detroit and Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties, took over operations of the struggling venue from the city at the end of 2009. It has undergone a $279 million renovation since then and attracts 1.5 million visitors annually through the North American International Auto Show and other events.

In the 2018 fiscal year, the authority ran a profit of about $400,000, not counting its state subsidy. That's a departure from the one-time drain on the city finances of $21 million annually. The authority's goal is to make the facility self-sustaining by 2024.

“Our world-class convention center now has a world-class corporate partner in Chemical Bank,” Duggan said in a news release. “We couldn’t be more proud of the investments Chemical Bank is making in our city, from its new headquarters to its support for our Strategic Neighborhood Fund. Today’s announcement will help ensure our convention center remains a facility Detroiters will be proud of for years to come.”

