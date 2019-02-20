LinkedIn11COMMENT11MORE11

Cobo Center has awarded its naming rights to Chemical Bank, officials said Wednesday, signalling a new identity for the 59-year-old landmark in downtown Detroit.

The Detroit Regional Convention Facility Authority announcement comes as the convention center's name has come under fire for policies its namesake Albert Cobo enacted as mayor that some have called racist.  A new name will be announced by the end of 2019.

“This is the kind of unique collaboration and long-term commitment to the city of Detroit and greater region that can make a real, meaningful difference for Michiganders," Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a news release.

No dollar amount immediately was provided for Chemical's acquisition of the naming rights, though Cobo Center general manager Claude Molinari told The Detroit News in November negotiations were for a seven-figure deal.

“Our announcement today gives us all an important message: that public-private partnerships work, and that we continue to dedicate ourselves to serving the customers of this great center and to the rebuilding of a truly great American city,” said Larry Alexander, the authority's chairman. “There could not be a better partner than Chemical Bank.”

The bank's investment further signals its commitment to the city of Detroit since Chemical Financial Corp. said it would move its headquarters from Midland to downtown last summer.

The announcement was bolstered in January when Chemical said it intended to merge with TCF Financial Corp. and adopt the latter company's name. The merged company's base of operations would move from Wayzata, Minnesota, to the 20-story, $60 million building Chemical is designing at Elizabeth Street and Woodward Avenue.

“Today’s announcement continues to build on our bank’s investment in the city, its neighborhoods, the region and our state,” Gary Torgow, Chemical Financial chairman, said in a news release. “[W]e look forward to contributing to make this Center a vibrant destination for our city and our region for many years to come.”

Subject to shareholder and regulatory approval, the merger is expected to be completed in the third or fourth quarter of 2019. The convention center's new name is expected to reflect the name of the merged bank, though the center has decided to remove the Cobo sign and bust as soon as possible.

Built by the city and opened in 1960, the 723,000-square-foot convention center, then dubbed Cobo Hall, was named after former Mayor Albert E. Cobo.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan raised the prospect of the name change during a speech at the Mackinac Policy Conference last year. Duggan, a Democrat, has said that the tenure of Cobo, a Republican, was about "government by exclusion."

Detroit's Cobo Center through the years
 Fullscreen

Cobo Conference and Exhibition Center has dominated
Buy Photo
Cobo Conference and Exhibition Center has dominated the heart of downtown Detroit since it opened in 1960. It was built by the city of Detroit and named in honor of former Detroit Mayor Albert Cobo (1950-1957). It is shown here May 20, 1962. The Detroit News archives
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Detroit Mayor Albert Cobo announces he will not seek
Buy Photo
Detroit Mayor Albert Cobo announces he will not seek re-election Feb. 14, 1956. He died in 1957, without ever seeing the convention center he had envisioned completed. The Detroit News archives
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The keystone section of Cobo Hall is lowered into place
Buy Photo
The keystone section of Cobo Hall is lowered into place on Feb. 21, 1958. The exhibition hall was renamed Cobo Conference/Exhibition Center in 1989. The Detroit News archives
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
An artist's rendering for Cobo from April 1951.
Buy Photo
An artist's rendering for Cobo from April 1951. The Detroit News archives
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Officials look at plans for the convention hall amid
Buy Photo
Officials look at plans for the convention hall amid construction on Sept. 26, 1957. The Detroit News archives
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Girders rest in front of Detroit skyscrapers during
Buy Photo
Girders rest in front of Detroit skyscrapers during Cobo Hall's construction on Feb. 13, 1958. The Detroit News archives
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
A grid of steel beams forms the structure of Cobo Arena,
Buy Photo
A grid of steel beams forms the structure of Cobo Arena, adjacent to Cobo Hall, on June 8, 1958. The structure supposedly is located on the spot where Antoine de la Mothe Cadillac landed from the Detroit River in 1701 and claimed the area for France. The Detroit News archives
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Another photo from Cobo Hall's construction on Aug.
Buy Photo
Another photo from Cobo Hall's construction on Aug. 6, 1958. The Detroit News archives
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Local dignitaries take part in the dedication of Cobo
Buy Photo
Local dignitaries take part in the dedication of Cobo Hall on Oct. 13, 1960. The Detroit News archives
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Crowds gather for a public dedication on Oct. 20, 1960.
Buy Photo
Crowds gather for a public dedication on Oct. 20, 1960. The 12,000-seat Cobo Arena, left, attached to the Cobo Center and has been the scene of countless concerts, sporting events, graduation ceremonies and political rallies during its lifetime. The Detroit News archives
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Cobo has been home to many exhibits and expositions;
Buy Photo
Cobo has been home to many exhibits and expositions; here, butchers display their trade on Oct. 21, 1960. The Detroit News archives
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Cobo telephone operators work the switchboard on Oct.
Buy Photo
Cobo telephone operators work the switchboard on Oct. 8, 1961. The Detroit News archives
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Crowds gather outside Cobo along the Detroit River
Buy Photo
Crowds gather outside Cobo along the Detroit River for the Freedom Festival on July 2, 1964. The Detroit News archives
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Young Detroiters dance at a debutante ball in Cobo
Buy Photo
Young Detroiters dance at a debutante ball in Cobo on May 23, 1962. The Detroit News archives
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Michigan Republicans gather at Cobo in 1962, the year
Buy Photo
Michigan Republicans gather at Cobo in 1962, the year George Romney was elected governor of the state. The Detroit News archives
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. gives his original "I Have
Buy Photo
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. gives his original "I Have a Dream" speech in Cobo Arena on June 23, 1963, during the city's March for Freedom. Since its opening, Cobo has drawn politicians and organizers from across the spectrum. The Detroit News archives
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Republican presidential candidate Barry Goldwater speaks
Buy Photo
Republican presidential candidate Barry Goldwater speaks at Cobo Arena on Sept. 29, 1964. The Detroit News archives
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lady Bird Johnson waves to fans with her husband, President
Buy Photo
Lady Bird Johnson waves to fans with her husband, President Lyndon B. Johnson, left, at Cobo in 1966. The Detroit News archives
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
United Auto Workers President Walter Reuther addresses
Buy Photo
United Auto Workers President Walter Reuther addresses the UAW convention at Cobo on April 20, 1967. The Detroit News archives
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
President Lyndon B. Johnson attends the VFW convention
Buy Photo
President Lyndon B. Johnson attends the VFW convention on Aug. 21, 1968. Daughter Luci Nugent is at left, and the president is holding his grandson Pat Nugent Jr. The Detroit News archives
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Vice President Spiro T. Agnew, left, appears with Michigan
Buy Photo
Vice President Spiro T. Agnew, left, appears with Michigan Gov. George Romney at Cobo on Oct. 18, 1968. The Detroit News archives
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The Carl Milles sculpture "Spirit of Transportation,"
Buy Photo
The Carl Milles sculpture "Spirit of Transportation," depicting a man carrying a canoe, is seen in 1970. Originally installed in front of Cobo Center, it was relocated to the North Atrium in 1993 and moved again in 2015 to the Atwater entrance of Cobo Center, facing the Detroit River. The Detroit News archives
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Detroit's Cobo Hall is shown five years after it opened
Buy Photo
Detroit's Cobo Hall is shown five years after it opened on July 24, 1965. The Detroit News archives
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The interior of Cobo Arena is shown on June 25, 1963.
Buy Photo
The interior of Cobo Arena is shown on June 25, 1963. The Detroit News archives
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The Detroit Auto Show at Cobo Center is seen in 1963.
Buy Photo
The Detroit Auto Show at Cobo Center is seen in 1963. Now known as the North American International Auto Show, it has been Cobo's biggest annual event since the 1960s. The Detroit News archives
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The Detroit Auto Show in 1966.
The Detroit Auto Show in 1966. Detroit News Photo Archive
Fullscreen
A stuntman dives from Cobo's roof on Dec. 30, 1975.
Buy Photo
A stuntman dives from Cobo's roof on Dec. 30, 1975. The Detroit News archives
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Entertainer Arthur Godfrey rides Goldie the horse at
Buy Photo
Entertainer Arthur Godfrey rides Goldie the horse at Cobo Arena on Dec. 1, 1972. The Detroit News archives
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Cobo Arena becomes a temporary stable before a rodeo
Buy Photo
Cobo Arena becomes a temporary stable before a rodeo is hosted there on Jan. 14, 1981. The Detroit News archives
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
A hockey game is played in Cobo Arena on Oct. 12, 1974.
Buy Photo
A hockey game is played in Cobo Arena on Oct. 12, 1974. The World Hockey Association Michigan Stags played at Cobo for the 1974-75 season. The arena also was home to the Detroit Pistons from 1961 to 1978. The Detroit News archives
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Crowds gather on the riverfront in July 1971 before
Buy Photo
Crowds gather on the riverfront in July 1971 before the Freedom Festival fireworks show. The Detroit News archives
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Bob Seger performed two shows in September 1975 at
Buy Photo
Bob Seger performed two shows in September 1975 at Cobo Center that were recorded for the album "Live Bullet." The Detroit News archives
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Madonna performs at Cobo Arena during her "Like a Virgin"
Buy Photo
Madonna performs at Cobo Arena during her "Like a Virgin" tour, May 25, 1985. Part of that album was recorded at Cobo. David Coates, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Someone polishes a hot rod at Autorama on Jan. 8, 1982.
Buy Photo
Someone polishes a hot rod at Autorama on Jan. 8, 1982. The annual custom car show has been staged there since 1961. The Detroit News archives
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
A builder smokes a cigar while working on Cobo's expansion
Buy Photo
A builder smokes a cigar while working on Cobo's expansion on Sept. 14, 1986. The Detroit News archives
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
A photo of Cobo's expansion from the 1980s.
Buy Photo
A photo of Cobo's expansion from the 1980s. The Detroit News archives
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Work continues on the Cobo expansion on Nov. 13, 1986.
Buy Photo
Work continues on the Cobo expansion on Nov. 13, 1986. The Detroit News archives
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Construction workers complete the glass roof on Sept.
Construction workers complete the glass roof on Sept. 10, 1987. Detroit News Photo Archive
Fullscreen
Workers finish Cobo's exterior facade on Oct. 13, 1988.
Workers finish Cobo's exterior facade on Oct. 13, 1988. Detroit News Photo Archive
Fullscreen
Helicopters take off at the Cobo Hall heliport on Oct.
Helicopters take off at the Cobo Hall heliport on Oct. 13, 1988. Detroit News Photo Archive
Fullscreen
The Cobo Center heliport is shown on Oct. 13, 1988.
The Cobo Center heliport is shown on Oct. 13, 1988. Detroit News Photo Archive
Fullscreen
Cobo hosted the Detroit Home Flower, Furniture and
Cobo hosted the Detroit Home Flower, Furniture and Garden Show on March 20, 1989. Detroit News Photo Archive
Fullscreen
Workers move trees into place at the Detroit Home Flower,
Buy Photo
Workers move trees into place at the Detroit Home Flower, Furniture and Garden Show on March 20, 1991. The Detroit News archives
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The interior of the newly renovated Cobo Center, Jan.
The interior of the newly renovated Cobo Center, Jan. 27, 1989. Detroit News Photo Archive
Fullscreen
People walk past the statue of Joe Louis near the entrance
People walk past the statue of Joe Louis near the entrance to Cobo Center on Aug. 24, 1990. The center was expanded in the 1980s. Detroit News Photo Archive
Fullscreen
A worker puts finishing touches on a sign in Cobo on
Buy Photo
A worker puts finishing touches on a sign in Cobo on June 29, 1992. The Detroit News archives
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Jack Huang competes in a ping pong championship at
Buy Photo
Jack Huang competes in a ping pong championship at Cobo on Nov. 29, 1992. The Detroit News archives
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Rapper Jay-Z performs Oct. 4, 2008, during a free concert
Buy Photo
Rapper Jay-Z performs Oct. 4, 2008, during a free concert in support of Barack Obama at Cobo Center in Detroit. Steve Perez, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
KISS members,from left, Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley
Buy Photo
KISS members,from left, Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley and Tommy Thayer (in the role of Ace Frehley) perform at Cobo Arena on Sept. 25, 2009. Legendary rock-n-roll band KISS returned to Cobo to kick off their KISS Alive 35 tour. Much of the band's "Alive!" album, which launched them to superstardom, was recorded during concerts at Cobo Arena in 1975. John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
William Osborn of Flushing, 2, takes over the helm
Buy Photo
William Osborn of Flushing, 2, takes over the helm under the watchful eyes his grandfather Tim Martenies of Waterford during the 52nd Annual Boat Show at Cobo Center on Feb. 13, 2010. Ricardo Thomas, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Erin Welsh of Plymouth admires a Lexus LF-LC concept
Buy Photo
Erin Welsh of Plymouth admires a Lexus LF-LC concept during the Charity Preview for the North American International Auto Show at Cobo Center on Jan. 13, 2012. John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
In 2013, the interior of Cobo Arena was gutted and
Buy Photo
In 2013, the interior of Cobo Arena was gutted and replaced with a 50,000-square-foot ballroom, one step in a $299 million makeover of the facility. Ricardo Thomas, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Tables are set up at the entrance to the Grand Ballroom
Buy Photo
Tables are set up at the entrance to the Grand Ballroom as the Cobo Center unveils it renovations on Sept. 07, 2013. Ricardo Thomas, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The Grand Ballroom, seen at its Sept. 07, 2013 opening,
The Grand Ballroom, seen at its Sept. 07, 2013 opening, has hosted business and charity events, police graduation ceremonies, political rallies and other special events. Ricardo Thomas,The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cara Wood walks down the steps leading to the atrium
Buy Photo
Cara Wood walks down the steps leading to the atrium before the ribbon cutting ceremony for the Charity Preview for the North American International Auto Show at the Cobo Center on Jan. 17, 2014. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen

    Calls to purge Cobo’s name from the facility arose as cities across the country began debating the fate of controversial statues in public places. At the same time, the convention center’s board said it had been exploring the option of marketing naming rights for nearly a year before Duggan raised the idea.

    The authority hired firms in August 2017 to search for clients to buy the rights to name the center. It's a move that's similar to Rock Ventures and Quicken Loans Chairman and founder Dan Gilbert buying naming rights to the QLine streetcar system.

    Cobo was Detroit’s mayor from 1950 until he died of a heart attack on Sept. 12, 1957, while completing his final two-year term. He was 63.

    The businessman has been heavily criticized for spearheading urban renewal projects that razed black neighborhoods. He was lambasted throughout his career by civil rights groups that accused him of moving too slowly in response to harassment and police brutality against the city’s black residents and for continuing the city’s longstanding housing segregation policy.

    Torgow, a Detroit native, has led efforts to invest in the city and its neighborhoods. Since 2014, Chemical's leadership has pledged $1 million over five years to help renovate homes in the neighborhood surrounding Marygrove College. It also offers up to $2,500 in closing cost assistance to low- and moderate-income households in the city.

    In December, Chemical joined six other corporations to pledge $5 million each over five years to the city's Strategic Neighborhood Fund for affordable housing, parks and more. The bank also plans to add neighborhood branches in Detroit.

    The Detroit Regional Convention Facility Authority, a board comprised of five representatives from the state of Michigan, the city of Detroit and Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties, took over operations of the struggling venue from the city at the end of 2009. It has undergone a $279 million renovation since then and attracts 1.5 million visitors annually through the North American International Auto Show and other events.

    In the 2018 fiscal year, the authority ran a profit of about $400,000, not counting its state subsidy. That's a departure from the one-time drain on the city finances of $21 million annually. The authority's goal is to make the facility self-sustaining by 2024.

    “Our world-class convention center now has a world-class corporate partner in Chemical Bank,” Duggan said in a news release. “We couldn’t be more proud of the investments Chemical Bank is making in our city, from its new headquarters to its support for our Strategic Neighborhood Fund. Today’s announcement will help ensure our convention center remains a facility Detroiters will be proud of for years to come.”

    bnoble@detroitnews.com

