Domino’s Pizza reports net income of $111.6M in 4Q
Ann Arbor – Domino’s Pizza Inc. on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $111.6 million.
On a per-share basis, the Ann Arbor-based company said it had profit of $2.62.
The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.66 per share.
The pizza chain posted revenue of $1.08 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.09 billion.
Domino’s Pizza shares have increased 12 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 26 percent in the last 12 months.
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/2019/02/21/dominos-pizza-earnings/39090557/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.