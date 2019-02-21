Domino’s Pizza Inc. on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $111.6 million. (Photo11: Charles Krupa / AP file)

Ann Arbor – Domino’s Pizza Inc. on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $111.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Ann Arbor-based company said it had profit of $2.62.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.66 per share.

The pizza chain posted revenue of $1.08 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.09 billion.

Domino’s Pizza shares have increased 12 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 26 percent in the last 12 months.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/2019/02/21/dominos-pizza-earnings/39090557/