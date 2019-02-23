Share This Story!
Let friends in your social network know what you are reading about
MI Dream Home: Vineyard, pastures enhance estate near Traverse City
$3.5M home with view of Grand Traverse Bay has horse barn, pastures and vineyards
Sent!
A link has been sent to your friend's email address.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
MI Dream Home: Vineyard, pastures enhance estate near Traverse City
An American craftsman-style home north of Traverse City that will enchant equestrian enthusiasts is up for sale for $3.5 million.
Cradled by 48.53 acres of pastures and vineyards, the brick 12,374-square-foot home in Peninsula Township is about 330 yards from Prescott Lake and about 660 yards from the east arm of Grand Traverse Bay's Old Mission Harbor.
In addition to its six bedrooms and seven bathrooms, the home has an indoor basketball court, a theater, a sauna and a marble steam room. African Teak and heated marble flooring is throughout the home.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:
- 1 of 51
- 2 of 51
- 3 of 51
- 4 of 51
- 5 of 51
- 6 of 51
- 7 of 51
- 8 of 51
- 9 of 51
- 10 of 51
- 11 of 51
- 12 of 51
- 13 of 51
- 14 of 51
- 15 of 51
- 16 of 51
- 17 of 51
- 18 of 51
- 19 of 51
- 20 of 51
- 21 of 51
- 22 of 51
- 23 of 51
- 24 of 51
- 25 of 51
- 26 of 51
- 27 of 51
- 28 of 51
- 29 of 51
- 30 of 51
- 31 of 51
- 32 of 51
- 33 of 51
- 34 of 51
- 35 of 51
- 36 of 51
- 37 of 51
- 38 of 51
- 39 of 51
- 40 of 51
- 41 of 51
- 42 of 51
- 43 of 51
- 44 of 51
- 45 of 51
- 46 of 51
- 47 of 51
- 48 of 51
- 49 of 51
- 50 of 51
- 51 of 51
"It's impossible to choose just one unique feature of the home," said Mark Hagan of Mark Hagan Real Estate Professionals in Traverse City. "To be honest, there is not one feature of the entire property that's not worth mentioning."
Built in 2005, the home has a gourmet kitchen with a large butler's pantry and a breakfast nook on its main floor. An adjacent den opens onto a rooftop deck and provides a view of Grand Traverse Bay. The sunken living room features hi-gloss wood flooring, an elevated nook and a fireplace.
The master bedroom upstairs has two entrances to a wraparound balcony that faces the water. There's also a second living room with a fireplace.
The house's indoor basketball court with professional-grade, adjustable backboard and parquet floor is on the lower level along with a billiard room with wet bar and carpeted theater that seats at least a dozen people. There's also a third living room with a fireplace.
"It's also worth mentioning there are speakers built into every room of the house," Hagan said. "They can be controlled centrally or in each individual room."
Outside, the home has a a hot tub under a portico, an area for a fire pit and a new chicken coop.
There's also a barn with 22 horse stalls, a heated arena, a kitchen with wood flooring, a living room with a fireplace as well as separate men's and women's bathrooms. The structure's upper level has two bedrooms and a great room that overlooks the arena.
"The home itself is truly unique," Hagan said. "The entirety of the home is stunning — not to mention the barn, the vineyard, the orchard and the rolling woods, the breath-taking views of Grand Traverse Bay."
See the listing here.
A virtual tour of the home is available here.
Previous Dream Homes
French country manor has own helipad
Tawas City home has 'ultimate social space'
Saugatuck house is quintessential 'beach home'
Saline home offers 'country living'
$7M log home 'up north retreat'
$4.9M home on Lake Michigan in Bay Harbor
146-year-old Birmingham remodel
$2.2M log home in Sault Ste. Marie
$1.5M Little Traverse home no flight of fancy
Kalamazoo contemporary 'masterpiece'
Birmingham home with Old World aura
$9.45M Petoskey home surrounded by water
Grosse Pointe Shores lakefront luxury house
Ex-Czech consulate in Northville lists for $9.9M
Bloomfield Hills Italian villa lists for $10.5M
Unfinished Grosse Ile mansion lists for $29M
cramirez@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @CharlesERamirez
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.