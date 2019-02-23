A 12,374-square-foot home sits on more than 48 acres of pastures and vineyards north of Traverse City. (Photo11: Mark Hagan Real Estate Professionals)

An American craftsman-style home north of Traverse City that will enchant equestrian enthusiasts is up for sale for $3.5 million.

Cradled by 48.53 acres of pastures and vineyards, the brick 12,374-square-foot home in Peninsula Township is about 330 yards from Prescott Lake and about 660 yards from the east arm of Grand Traverse Bay's Old Mission Harbor.

In addition to its six bedrooms and seven bathrooms, the home has an indoor basketball court, a theater, a sauna and a marble steam room. African Teak and heated marble flooring is throughout the home.

"It's impossible to choose just one unique feature of the home," said Mark Hagan of Mark Hagan Real Estate Professionals in Traverse City. "To be honest, there is not one feature of the entire property that's not worth mentioning."

Built in 2005, the home has a gourmet kitchen with a large butler's pantry and a breakfast nook on its main floor. An adjacent den opens onto a rooftop deck and provides a view of Grand Traverse Bay. The sunken living room features hi-gloss wood flooring, an elevated nook and a fireplace.

The master bedroom upstairs has two entrances to a wraparound balcony that faces the water. There's also a second living room with a fireplace.

The house's indoor basketball court with professional-grade, adjustable backboard and parquet floor is on the lower level along with a billiard room with wet bar and carpeted theater that seats at least a dozen people. There's also a third living room with a fireplace.

"It's also worth mentioning there are speakers built into every room of the house," Hagan said. "They can be controlled centrally or in each individual room."

Outside, the home has a a hot tub under a portico, an area for a fire pit and a new chicken coop.

There's also a barn with 22 horse stalls, a heated arena, a kitchen with wood flooring, a living room with a fireplace as well as separate men's and women's bathrooms. The structure's upper level has two bedrooms and a great room that overlooks the arena.

"The home itself is truly unique," Hagan said. "The entirety of the home is stunning — not to mention the barn, the vineyard, the orchard and the rolling woods, the breath-taking views of Grand Traverse Bay."

See the listing here.

A virtual tour of the home is available here.

