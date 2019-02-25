Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly, and Nick Vallelonga accept the Original Screenplay award for 'Green Book' onstage during the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo11: Kevin Winter, Getty Images)

Detroit — Shinola Detroit LLC, the homegrown luxury watch, bicycle and leather goods maker, was praised Sunday night at the Oscars by a movie director, but not everyone joined the chorus.

In an acceptance speech for the award for best original screenplay, "Green Book" director Peter Farrelly said "Shinola watches ...it's unbelievable, they're saving Detroit."

Based in Detroit and founded in 2011, Shinola has stores in Detroit, Los Angeles, London, Washington, D.C., and other major cities. Its manufacturing arm is based in the College for Creative Studies in Midtown and its marketing campaign touts the company's Detroit roots.

The company also opened last month a new, 129-room hotel on Woodward Avenue in Detroit along with Dan Gilbert's Bedrock real estate company.

Shinola officials responded Monday morning in a tweet by saying the company wouldn't exist without Detroit.

"We'd like to congratulate Peter Farrelly on his Oscar win for Best Original Screenplay and Best Picture," the tweet said. "Peter has been a friend for years and the Shinola shout-out was completely unplanned and unexpected. While we are so thankful for the love we did want to make it clear that without the city of Detroit, there would be no Shinola. The city gave our brand life and it's something we will never take for granted."

However, many on social media, including U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Detroit, blasted or mocked Farrelly's words.

Say what? Please stop with this disrespectful & hurtful narrative that we 1) need saving & 2) that billionaires are the ones to do it.



We just need the 1% to stop taking our land for nothing + shifting our tax dollars towards for-profit development that makes them richer. https://t.co/6pWYVCutI1 — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) February 25, 2019

Sam Riddle, a former aid to Detroit Councilwoman Monica Conyers, political consultant and political director for the National Action Network's Michigan chapter, also weighed in.

Many others were also clear about how they felt about Farrelly's remarks.

NO, Shinola watches AREN'T saving Detroit.



Sick of hearing that BS. — Khaled Beydoun (@KhaledBeydoun) February 25, 2019

I am from Michigan. I promise you: Shinola watches are not saving detroit. — Gautam Hans (@dispositive) February 25, 2019

Me standing on 7 mile waiting to be saved by Shinola pic.twitter.com/09Bm18uywC — D.E.L.L. (@Premium_Dell) February 25, 2019

The comment that Shinola saved Detroit is an insult to the citizens who stayed & belived in this city through the good times, bad times, & the worst of times. These are the real heroes that saved Detroit, not Shinola. https://t.co/LMgA6gDTlx — shelia m (@sheliam2) February 25, 2019

