Social media blasts Shinola's Oscar shout out
Detroit — Shinola Detroit LLC, the homegrown luxury watch, bicycle and leather goods maker, was praised Sunday night at the Oscars by a movie director, but not everyone joined the chorus.
In an acceptance speech for the award for best original screenplay, "Green Book" director Peter Farrelly said "Shinola watches ...it's unbelievable, they're saving Detroit."
Based in Detroit and founded in 2011, Shinola has stores in Detroit, Los Angeles, London, Washington, D.C., and other major cities. Its manufacturing arm is based in the College for Creative Studies in Midtown and its marketing campaign touts the company's Detroit roots.
The company also opened last month a new, 129-room hotel on Woodward Avenue in Detroit along with Dan Gilbert's Bedrock real estate company.
Shinola officials responded Monday morning in a tweet by saying the company wouldn't exist without Detroit.
"We'd like to congratulate Peter Farrelly on his Oscar win for Best Original Screenplay and Best Picture," the tweet said. "Peter has been a friend for years and the Shinola shout-out was completely unplanned and unexpected. While we are so thankful for the love we did want to make it clear that without the city of Detroit, there would be no Shinola. The city gave our brand life and it's something we will never take for granted."
However, many on social media, including U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Detroit, blasted or mocked Farrelly's words.
Sam Riddle, a former aid to Detroit Councilwoman Monica Conyers, political consultant and political director for the National Action Network's Michigan chapter, also weighed in.
Many others were also clear about how they felt about Farrelly's remarks.
cramirez@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @CharlesERamirez
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.