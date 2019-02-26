Buy Photo Campbell Soup Co. will sell Ferndale-based Garden Fresh Gourmet to Fountain of Health USA. (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)

Detroit — Campbell Soup Co. is cutting loose Garden Fresh Gourmet, the Ferndale-based dip and chips maker.

The salsa maker is a part of the Campbell Fresh division, from which the Camden, New Jersey-based canned soup company is divesting along with its Campbell International businesses to narrow its focus and decrease debt, the company said.

Campbell is selling Garden Fresh for an undisclosed amount to an affiliate of Fountain of Health USA, a maker of dips, prepared salads and frozen desserts. Terms of the deal were not shared. The sale is expected to close in Campbell's fiscal 2019 third quarter, which ends April 28.

Fountain of Health's telephone number lists a Quebec address for the company. It shares a phone number with Fontaine Sante Foods. The Detroit News did not immediately receive responses from the companies.

Campbell spokesman Thomas Hushen declined to provide further information on the sale and the number of Garden Fresh employees affected.

Garden Fresh was founded in 1998 in Ferndale in the back of Jack and Annette Aronson's former Clubhouse Bar-B-Q. Campbell bought the company for $231 million in 2015. It also has operations in Grand Rapids.

Campbell recently announced the sale of its refrigerated soup plant in Everett, Washington, that also is a part of the Campbell Fresh division. Sales of the Grant, Michigan-based refrigerated beverages business Bolthouse Farms and Campbell International are expected to happen by the end of fiscal 2019 in July.

