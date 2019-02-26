Target Corp. is closing one of its stores in Sterling Heights. (Photo: Dreamstime / TNS)

One of Target's Sterling Heights locations is closing, according to a notice filed with the State of Michigan.

The store at 35700 Van Dyke Ave. is shuttering its doors June 1 in a move that is affecting 136 employees, according to a letter from Target Corp.

Eligible workers have been offered transfer opportunities to other stores in the area, Target spokeswoman Jacqueline DeBuse said. Those who choose not to transfer will be offered a separation package based on their years of experience at the company.

Target also has a store at 2310 Metropolitan Parkway in Sterling Heights. There are 18 other stores in Metro Detroit.

DeBuse said that typically stores are closed after several years of decreasing profitability.

"We have a rigorous process in place to evaluate the performance of every store on a regular basis, closing or relocating underperforming locations to maintain the overall health of our business," she said.

The Minneapolis-based retailer reported same-store sales rose 5.7 percent during the holiday season, though brick-and-mortar stores have faced challenges as online shopping grows.

bnoble@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/2019/02/26/target-closing-sterling-heights-van-dyke-store/2995353002/