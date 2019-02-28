Vegan Pineapple Spinach Smoothie from Smoothie King. The Dallas-based juice bar is opening 50 locations in Michigan. (Photo: Smoothie King)

Smoothie King Franchises Inc. will open 50 new locations in Michigan.

The Dallas-based juice bar said Thursday it has signed an agreement with a Brighton entrepreneur to open 60 or more stores in Michigan and Ohio over the coming years. Its first location in the Lower Peninsula opens Friday in St. Clair Shores.

Christopher Klebba, president of Northern Diamond Management LLC, owns and operates the health-focused smoothie business at 27735 Harper Ave. Hours of operation will be 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

The first 50 guests in line for a grand-opening event at 10 a.m. March 23 will receive one 20-ounce smoothie per week for a year.

Smoothie King has more than 1,000 locations worldwide. There is one store in the Upper Peninsula's Marquette. Another location at 50918 23 Mile Road in Chesterfield is planned as well, according to the company's website.

bnoble@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/2019/02/28/smoothie-king-michigan-expansion/3016364002/