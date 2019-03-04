AAA: Gas prices in Michigan rise 5 cents
Dearborn – AAA Michigan says average gas prices statewide are up about 5 cents from a week ago to about $2.48 per gallon.
The Dearborn-based auto club says Monday the average price for self-serve regular unleaded is about 6 cents less than a year ago. On Friday, AAA says the statewide average rose to a new 2019 high of $2.49 per gallon before easing slightly through the weekend.
The state’s highest average was about $2.53 a gallon in the Jackson and Marquette areas. The lowest average was about $2.24 in the Traverse City area.
Prices in the Detroit area were about $2.46 per gallon, up about 5 cents from a week ago.
AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.
