A conceptual artist rendering by HKS Architects of Beaumont Health's new outpatient campuses that it is planning to build in Lenox Township and western Wayne County. NexCore Group is building the centers. (Photo: Beaumont Health)

Beaumont Health is moving into Lenox Township with its Macomb County outpatient campus.

The Royal Oak-based nonprofit health system identified a vacant lot in the Bay River Marketplace adjacent to Meijer near the intersection of Interstate 94 and 26 Mile Road for the site. Beaumont is in the process of purchasing the land and are scheduled to close the deal later this month, spokesman Mark Geary said. A price was not disclosed.

The center, which at 105,000 to 120,000 square feet would be larger than the eight-hospital health system's other 145 outpatients sites, is expected to open in 2020. A groundbreaking will occur later this year.

Beaumont Health CEO John Fox said the location was ideal with its proximity to the busy thoroughfares and position in the growing northeast corner of Macomb County.

Lenox Township Supervisor Ronald Trombly Jr. said his community's location is one of its best-kept secrets.

"We’re thrilled and excited that Beaumont has chosen us for the new facility," Trombly said. "For our residents, it means great health care is within minutes from their home, which is just great news for our community. We're a half hour to Port Huron and a half hour to Detroit. It's one of the best hubs in the heart Michigan. I think we'll be seeing a lot of people coming from the thumb region to this location."

Beaumont did not receive any incentives from the township for the new center.

The outpatient center is one of two Beaumont is planning to open in 2020 as it expands its footprint to bring health services closer to patients, investing in urgent care centers, a Dearborn psychiatric facility and an expansion at its Farmington Hills hospital.

The second outpatient center will be in western Wayne County, though the health system still is in the process of identifying a property. Beaumont has not disclosed the amount it plans to invest in the centers.

The Lenox campus will offer Beaumont-affiliated primary and specialty care physicians, emergency care, imaging, outpatient surgery, cancer services, physical therapy and other services. Some independent physicians and other groups also may open offices at the site.

Patients will be able to schedule appointments online for Beaumont services and physicians on the campus. Test results also will be accessible to patients and care providers online.

Beaumont has hired Denver-based NexCore Group LLC, a national health care real estate developer, to build and manage the campus.

